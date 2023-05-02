Dillon Brooks guards Steph

Memphis Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks, left, defends against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry on March 18. 

 AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht

One of the Golden State Warriors’ most notorious pests is reportedly looking for a new home.

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent and infamous agitator Dillon Brooks that they will not re-sign him under any circumstances, according to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday.

