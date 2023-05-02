One of the Golden State Warriors’ most notorious pests is reportedly looking for a new home.
The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent and infamous agitator Dillon Brooks that they will not re-sign him under any circumstances, according to a report from The Athletic on Tuesday.
If this is indeed the end of his tenure in Grind City, then the league’s top irritant went out with a bang.
During the Grizzlies’ first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers, which they eventually lost, Brooks called LeBron James “old” and said he doesn’t “respect anyone until they come and give me 40.” In the game after he made the comments, Brooks was ejected 17 seconds into the second half for hitting James in the groin.
Of course, the Warriors know all about Brooks’ antics.
His introduction to Dub Nation can be traced back as far back as 2021, when he guarded Stephen Curry in the NBA play-in tournament and helped the Grizzlies end the Warriors’ season.
But Brooks really stamped his villainous reputation on the rivalry the following year, when he wildly swung his arm into the side of an airborne Gary Payton II, causing him to crash to the floor and fracture his elbow. Brooks was suspended the next game and met with a chorus of boos when he returned in Game 4 — where he shot 5-for-19.
His feud with the Warriors escalated even further this season. In the first matchup between the two teams on Christmas Day, Klay Thompson pointed at and taunted Brooks while he slid across the Chase Center floor. A few months later, while the Warriors were being blown out in Memphis, Thompson flashed four fingers at Brooks, flaunting the number of championships he’s won, which is four more than Brooks and the Grizzlies.
Then there’s his long and inflamed history with Draymond Green, who Brooks said in an ESPN profile published in March he “doesn’t like at all.”
“His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is,” he continued.
The next day, Green carved out a chunk of time on his podcast to eviscerate Brooks.
"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here," Green said in only a snippet of an over two-minute rant directed at Brooks. "They actually are depending on this guy to help them win a championship, and he says 'his (Green’s) game is cool.' Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball.”
"Your level of understanding the game of basketball is at a fan level. And you’re running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you. That’s just a fact. I know dynasty-like players. They aren’t clowns. That doesn’t work when building a dynasty.”
Now that he reportedly won’t be returning to Memphis, it appears the Grizzlies concur with Green's assessment.