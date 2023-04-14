Vivid Seats, an online ticket marketplace, told the Examiner its Fan Forecast data projects the crowd at the Golden 1 Center for game one of the series will be made up of 70% Kings fans and 30% Warriors fans.
Northern California is about to be a region divided.
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, whose arenas are separated by only 90 miles, will match up in their first ever playoff series beginning this weekend.
The series opens in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday, where playoff-starved Kings fans are expected to create one of the most raucous sports atmospheres in recent memory, after the team qualified for the postseason for the first time in 16 years, ending the longest playoff drought in American professional sports.
But one of the major questions entering this storyline-rich series is how many Warriors fans will drive up I-80 to watch the team in Sacramento to disrupt Kings fans’ enthusiasm. Dub Nation's notorious reputation for being one of the most well traveled fanbases in the league, especially during their recent dynasty, combined with the short distance between the two cities has led many to wonder just how purple-clad Saturday’s crowd will be.
There could be a decent amount of blue and gold in the stands, at least according to one projection.
Tickets for Saturday’s game are already setting records on the resale market. According to TickPick, the average price for a ticket to the game is $668, making it the most expensive NBA playoff ticket on record, 603% more than a regular season Kings’ home game.
We’ll find out Saturday just how many Warriors fans were willing to pay the premium to watch their team in the capital city.