Vivid Seats, an online ticket marketplace, told the Examiner its Fan Forecast data projects the crowd at the Golden 1 Center for game one of the series will be made up of 70% Kings fans and 30% Warriors fans.

Northern California is about to be a region divided.

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings, whose arenas are separated by only 90 miles, will match up in their first ever playoff series beginning this weekend.

