Be honest with yourself. Two years ago, when the Warriors had the worst record in basketball, did you think they'd ever get back here? Many had serious doubts, me included. The core three were getting older. Perhaps the window was closing.
Well, that window's wide open again. And there's a pie cooling on the sill. Golden State just has to slice it up and take a bite.
One. Win. Away.
That's where the Warriors stand after five games of the NBA Finals, the latest of which went to Golden State 104-94. One win away from another championship, which they can close out in Boston Thursday. A rowdy crowd and angry Celtics squad await for Game 6. If that plan fails, Game 7 awaits us all Sunday at Chase Center.
And who had Andrew Wiggins in the hero pool? He's been extremely solid throughout the postseason, but hasn't shown he can carry the team. Well, the man they call "Maple Jordan" -- due to his Canadian upbringing -- did just that Monday night, finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds in a truly inspiring performance.
He was everywhere for Golden State. They almost frittered away Game 5, but Wiggins wouldn't let them lose. It's been a remarkable run for a former No. 1 overall pick, who had never really found his way in the NBA ... until now.
Wiggins, a soft-spoken and humble man, stayed true to his nature when asked if he had ever envisioned such heights.
"It's something I dreamt about for sure," said Wiggins. "It's the ultimate stage. It doesn't get bigger than this. It was a good game."
Subdued, but confident.
"He''s definitely confident. He's definitely enjoying the playoffs. He enjoys the competition," said the Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr. "He's found such a crucial role on the team. He knows how much we need him. ... It's a reminder for almost every player in the NBA. Circumstances are everything. You kind of have to find the right team."
Mr. Wiggins has found a home in San Francisco.
"He's continued to get better. He's continued to take on every challenge we've thrown him," said the Warriors' emotional leader Draymond Green, who bounced back from two sub-par performances and looked more like himself in Game 5.
In terms of the overall flow, the first half had sure looked promising enough for Golden State. The Warriors rode Wiggins to a comfortable 51-39 lead that stretched to 17 earlier in the second. The ball movement was there and two-point buckets were easier than usual against a Celtics squad that looked dead in the legs.
Neither team could buy one from deep with the Celtics missing their first 12 attempts from three-point range and finishing just 3-for-15 in the first half. Golden State wasn't much better.
All that changed in the third quarter when the teams reversed roles. Normally, the Warriors own that frame, having outscored Boston by an aggregate 49 points during the first four games of the Finals. Not Monday night. Boston came out hot. The Warriors not. And before you knew it, that 12-point lead was a deficit.
I’m not one to be a conspiracist, but the referees were quite involved in Game 5. It's almost like they were ensuring a close game, at times. When Kevon Looney picked up three fouls in three minutes of first-quarter play, you could hear Dub Nation gulp. The big man, who has played such a huge role throughout the series, played only four minutes in the first half, his minutes picked up by veterans Nemanja Bjelica and Andre Iguodala.
The calls kept coming in the third quarter, with the hyped-up Chase Crowd embracing the “Ref you suck!” chant on a regular basis.
Another big factor in the turnaround, for Boston, was defensive and rebounding intensity. Oh, and they started hitting from deep, hitting a Finals record eight straight at one point. The Warriors did not. At one point in the third, Golden State was 3-of-25 from long range, which was just hard to fathom.
Then Klay Thompson hit one from deep with just over three minutes to go in the third, and you felt some hope. Then he hit another. Then Jordan Poole hit one, and then another bomb to finish the horrid third giving Golden State a one-point lead. Despite getting outscored 35-24 in the third, it started to feel normal again at Chase Center.
Fans were chanting. Everyone was on their feet. Dub Nation had awoken.
"They pretty much dominated the whole (third) quarter," said Green. "To come out ... with a lead, that was huge."
Indeed, it was.
The fourth quarter went the Warriors' way, sparked by better shooting from outside and sheer tenacity. This was an ugly game at times. Two tired boxers slugging it out in the late rounds, cuts bleeding and jello legs. But one man remained fresh. It was Wiggins. He still had enough left to drive the lane, hit some shots and grab rebounds. Kerr has said repeatedly throughout these playoffs that Curry and Wiggins are two of the best-conditioned athletes in the game. August sweat begets June glory. Tonight it was Wigs' turn to carry Steph.
"I think Steph was due for a game like this," said Kerr. "Even for the best shooter in the world, games like this happen. Fortunately, for the best shooter in the world, they don't happen too often. It was a great (team) effort. We got to rev it up and do it again in Game 6."
"I've never been so excited to go to Boston. I'll tell ya that," said Thompson, getting a laugh from media.
So, on a night when Curry never really got on track and scored just 16 points, shooting 0-for-9 from three (!) and snapping a record streak of 132 postseason games making at least one trey, his teammates stepped up to the task. That's the sign of championship mettle.
Now, can they bring home the hardware?
