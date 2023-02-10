Note: A national report has just surfaced saying the Warriors' trade for Gary Payton II is in jeopardy due to a failed physical -- read more here.
The welcoming committee continues to grow for Gary Payton II's return to the Golden State Warriors.
Payton was reunited with his old team hours before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline when the Dubs dealt all five second-round draft picks they previously acquired in a three-team deal to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for the point guard.
The first photo showed Curry and Payton talking to each other on court during a road game against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Curry followed that post with a picture of the duo posing with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy and Curry's NBA Finals MVP Award.
His last post showed the duo embracing backstage moments after the Warriors won their seventh championship on the road in Boston.
Payton was crucial in helping Golden State to their fourth title in eight years, averaging 18.5 minutes per game, along with 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists. However the front office chose not to resign the 30-year-old during the offseason, partially due to the franchise's concern over their luxury tax bill.
Though a familiar face is back, Dub Nation will have to wait for Payton and Curry to reunite and exhibit flashes of a championship-winning tandem.
The Warriors announced Thursday that Curry would have to wait until after the NBA All-Star break to have his leg injury re-evaluated. The 34-year-old got banged up in the third quarter during a Feb. 4 game against the Dallas Mavericks and has not been on the court since colliding with the Mavericks' McKinley Wright IV.