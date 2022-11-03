Larry O'Brien Trophy

The Larry O’Brien Trophy is encircled by the Golden State Warriors 2021-2022 Championship Rings at center court before playing against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

 Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner

All 15 NBA games played Monday, Nov. 7 will be available for free on the new NBA App, with the added message to get out and vote, the league announced Thursday morning.

In August, the NBA announced that all 30 of its franchises would play on Nov. 7, the night before Election Day, so that teams could use the night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, while also amplifying the need for civic engagement.

