Draymond vs the Kings

Draymond Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected in the fourth quarter for forcefully stepping on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis.

 AP Photo/Randall Benton

Multiple NBA stars came to the defense of Draymond Green following his stomp heard 'round the basketball world during the Golden State Warriors’ 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 2 of their first round playoff series on Monday night.

Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected in the fourth quarter for forcefully stepping on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in reaction to Sabonis grabbing his foot and preventing him from running up court.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong