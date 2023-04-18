Multiple NBA stars came to the defense of Draymond Green following his stomp heard 'round the basketball world during the Golden State Warriors’ 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings in Game 2 of their first round playoff series on Monday night.
Green was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and ejected in the fourth quarter for forcefully stepping on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in reaction to Sabonis grabbing his foot and preventing him from running up court.
The incident almost instantly ignited a firestorm of debate from personalities across the NBA landscape. Among them were several high profile current and former NBA players who vouched for Green’s actions.
During TNT’s postgame show, “Inside The NBA,” Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal said he “would have done the same thing.”
“Don’t be grabbing me because what am I going to do? If I stand there and try to run forward I’ll fall. You’ve got to get him off you,” he said. “Was it a dirty play? Of course it was a dirty play. But if you grab me that won’t happen.”
Meanwhile, Portland Trailblazers All-Star and Oakland native Damian Lillard chimed in on Twitter and similarly put Sabonis at fault.
“Take foul on Sabonis … I didn’t think Dray tried to step down … that’s just how his balance ended up,” he wrote.
Former Kings standout Isaiah Thomas tweeted that Green shouldn't have even been given as much as a technical foul because Sabonis was "grabbing his leg."
Both Green’s teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were asked about The Stomp postgame and echoed that Sabonis instigated the situation.
“I know he grabbed his foot. I don’t know what you’re supposed to do in that situation.” Curry said.
“What are you going to do when someone grabs your foot when you’re running full speed?” Thompson added. He then started to say that it was a “dirty play,” but stopped before completing the sentence. “I’m not saying what Draymond did was right. But you can’t just grab somebody’s foot when they’re taking off in a full sprint. That’s not cool…. That’s crazy.”
As far as the players actually involved in #Stompgate, Green defended himself afterwards by saying had to “land his foot somewhere” but the officials said he “stomped too hard.” He claimed this was the second time in two games his foot was held by a Kings player. Sabonis argued he was trying to protect himself and there’s “no room for that in our game today.”