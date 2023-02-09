The outlet subsequently reported that the Dubs dealt all five second-round picks to the Portland Trail Blazers for Gary Payton II, a key piece of their championship run a year ago whom they let walk as a free agent. Kevin Knox, whom the Warriors reportedly acquired from the Pistons, will also head to Portland.
So, in essence, the Warriors traded their highest pick in a quarter-century for a player they chose not to re-sign this offseason.
Part of the reason Payton walked was due to Golden State's concerns about a ballooning luxury tax bill, and the trade will reportedly save the Warriors $30 million in luxury tax payments next season. Those savings mean the team pays less money to the NBA as a penalty for going over the salary cap, and do not give the team more room under the salary cap to spend on player contracts.
The Warriors drafted Wiseman in 2020 with their highest selection in decades, expecting him to develop under the tutelage of superstars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green before leading the team into its next era or serve as an attractive trade piece in Golden State's pursuit of another star.
But Wiseman, who played in just three college games before sitting out the remainder of his pre-draft season, largely failed to launch in the Bay Area. He showed flashes as a rookie, averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game before a knee injury forced him to miss 43 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season and the entirety of the Warriors' title-winning 2021-22 campaign.
The 21-year-old had his moments this season, including a memorable cameo during the Warriors' Christmas Day victory over the talkative Memphis Grizzlies, but he played fewer than 22 NBA minutes since the calendar flipped to 2023.
Wiseman's Warriors tenure is especially disappointing in light of the success of other players drafted after him. Point guard LaMelo Ball, drafted a pick later, was named NBA Rookie of the Year in the 2020-21 season.
Tyrese Haliburton, a point guard Golden State was linked to who felt he would be a "perfect fit" with the Warriors, was just named an All-Star for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old, who is averaging 19.8 points and 10.3 assists in his breakout season, was drafted No. 12 overall.
Wiseman's trade also seemingly throws a serious wrench in the Warriors' "two timelines" approach, under which the team would try to contend while developing a group of young players who would lead the team in its next era. While Jonathan Kuminga has emerged as a key piece in Golden State's rotation, fellow 2021 first-round pick Moses Moody has been in and out of the lineup.
Of course, the other timeline included a championship less than a year ago. But the road to retaining it has gotten much bumpier this week, with Kyrie Irving and former Warriors star Kevin Durant joining the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively.
Payton will help the Warriors defensively off the bench, with the ability to capably guard multiple positions. "Young Glove" is likely to fit in their rotation, well, like a glove. His defensive prowess was on full display against Golden State fewer than 24 hours before the trade deadline, helping the Trail Blazers to a 125-122 win over the Warriors.
The Warriors are a game ahead of the Trail Blazers in the standings, entering Thursday in ninth place in the Western Conference. Golden State is 1.5 games behind the sixth-place Los Angeles Clippers for the last automatic playoff spot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.