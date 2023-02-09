Warriors center James Wiseman dunks

The Warriors' highest draft pick in decades reportedly has a new home. 

 Chris Victorio / Special to The Examiner

The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman era is reportedly over, allowing a familiar face to return to Chase Center. 

ESPN reported about an hour before Thursday's NBA trade deadline that Golden State traded the 2020 No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal. Golden State acquired five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, while Saddiq Bey is headed from Detroit to Atlanta.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite