One of the Golden State Warriors' most divisive players has been dealt for one of their bitter rivals.
The Warriors agreed to trade guard Jordan Poole and future draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for future Hall-of-Fame point guard Chris Paul, according to multiple reports on Thursday.
The Wizards had just acquired Paul as part of a trade that sent star guard Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.
The deal comes days after new general manager Mike Dunleavy told reporters at his introductory press conference that the Warriors plan to keep Poole "for four more years at least," referencing his $128 million contract extension which kicks in next season.
The trade ends Poole’s polarizing career in San Francisco.
The former first round pick was a critical piece of the Warriors’ championship roster last year, which prompted the club to sign him to the lucrative extension that summer.
But he went through a tumultuous 2022-23 campaign, beginning with when he was punched in the face by Draymond Green during a practice just over a week before opening night.
Poole went on to have an up-and-down season on the floor and became the target of many Warriors fans' ire during the team's playoff run which ended in the second round against the Los Angeles Lakers. Poole averaged a career-best 20.4 point per game this season, but averaged half of that during the playoffs, and shot 34.1%, down from 50.8% during last year's title-run.
According to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, the Warriors plan to hold on to Paul, 38, which will make them the sixth team he's suited up for in his 18, going on 19-year career. He's spent the last three seasons with the Suns, leading them within two wins of the title in 2021.
The 12-time All-Star is widely considered one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and is a lock to be enshrined in the basketball Hall of Fame when he's eligible.
But he's struggled to stay healthy during much of his career, having played over 65 games just twice the past seven seasons. He averaged a career-low 13.9 points per game last season and was limited to 59 games due to injuries, which also kept him out of the final four games of the Suns' playoff run.
He's also been a frequent Warriors nemesis over the past decade, starring for two of their most hated rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets.
The move represents another massive domino to fall in a pivotal offseason for the Warriors who are attempting to keep their championship window open.
Longtime general manager Bob Myers, the architect of the Warriors' dynasty, stepped down earlier this month. Meanwhile Draymond Green on Monday reportedly opted out of the final year of his contract. He's now an unrestricted free agent and it remains to be seen whether the Warriors will re-sign him, though ESPN reported the two sides want to get a deal done.