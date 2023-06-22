Warriors Suns Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole drives past Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul in 2021. The two were reportedly traded for each other on Thursday.

 AP Photo/Matt York

One of the Golden State Warriors' most divisive players has been dealt for one of their bitter rivals.

The Warriors agreed to trade guard Jordan Poole and future draft picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange for future Hall-of-Fame point guard Chris Paul, according to multiple reports on Thursday. 

