The Athletic reported on Friday afternoon that Payton failed his physical with the Warriors, whose doctors said the core muscle injury that forced the 30-year-old to miss the start of the NBA season could sideline him for an additional three months.
The trade is in "serious jeopardy" of being finalized, according to the outlet, and Golden State has until Saturday to decide on proceeding with the deal.
The Golden State Warriors are asking The City of San Francisco to massively devalue The Chase Center, which would save the team millions on its property tax bill
NBC Sports Bay Area confirmed the outlet's reporting, with a source telling Dalton Johnson there was "no exact timetable" for Payton's recovery.
Stephen Curry's excitement spoke for Warriors fans after Golden State agreed to bring back Payton on Thursday, considering the key defensive role Payton played off the bench in the Dubs' championship run last season.
The Warriors brought him back in a four-team trade that sent center James Wiseman, their highest pick in decades, to the Detroit Pistons. Golden State also swapped a pair of second-round picks with the Portland Trail Blazers, who signed Payton to a three-year contract this offseason. The Atlanta Hawks also dealt three second-rounders to the Blazers.
Thursday's trade marked a notable concession on the viability of the Warriors' "two timelines," in which they would try to develop a core of young players while maximizing the championship potential of aging veterans like Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Trading for Payton prioritized the latter, with Golden State all but admitting the best move for Wiseman's development was for it to happen elsewhere.
The Warriors can either rescind the trade or allow it to proceed, granting that Payton was a "technical pass" of his physical, according to The Athletic.
Payton underwent abdominal surgery during the offseason, missing the first 35 games of the regular season. That included his return to Chase Center, during which the Warriors presented him with his NBA championship ring.
The Athletic reported that Portland's training staff pushed Payton to play through lingering abdominal pain, citing sources who alleged the trainers had given him pain-killing injections. The outlet reported that Portland didn't tell Golden State about this during trade negotiations.
Payton left the Warriors as a free agent in the offseason, with Golden State opting not to match the contract he signed with the Trail Blazers due to concerns over a rising luxury tax bill. Minimizing those payments don't create additional room under the salary cap, thus allowing Golden State to sign more players, but it has been a chief concern for the Warriors' ownership group.
Trading Wiseman and bringing back Payton would've lowered their luxury tax bill by about $30 million next season, swapping out a player yet to find a place in the Warriors' rotation for one they desperately missed. But as things stand right now, that plan might never come to fruition.