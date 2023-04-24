Warriors Jordan Poole, No. 3, en route to score two points

De'Aaron Fox, pictured here guarding Jordan Poole, has averaged 31.5 points per game against the Warriors this postseason. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The Sacramento Kings star who has given the Golden State Warriors more trouble than any other player this postseason could miss Wednesday's pivotal Game 5.

The Athletic and ESPN reported on Monday that point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in the first-round playoff series with the Warriors, is doubtful to play on Wednesday after fracturing his left index fingertip on Sunday.

