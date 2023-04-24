The Sacramento Kings star who has given the Golden State Warriors more trouble than any other player this postseason could miss Wednesday's pivotal Game 5.
The Athletic and ESPN reported on Monday that point guard De'Aaron Fox, who is averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in the first-round playoff series with the Warriors, is doubtful to play on Wednesday after fracturing his left index fingertip on Sunday.
Fox shoots with his left hand, and ESPN reported that Fox would need to wear "a protective covering" on his index finger in order to play. The Athletic reported that Fox was "believed to have sustained the injury midway through the fourth quarter" of the Warriors' 126-125 win on Sunday.
De'Aaron Fox, pictured here guarding Jordan Poole, has averaged 31.5 points per game against the Warriors this postseason.
Fox scored 38 points on Sunday, knocking down 14 of 31 shots from the field and six of his eight free throws. He reentered the game with 8:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, knocking down four of eight field goals and three of four free throws from that point forward.
Only two players have scored more points than Fox during the playoffs so far, and only five players in NBA history scored more in their first four playoff games: Wilt Chamberlain, George Mikan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bob McAdoo. All five players were named members of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.
The Warriors evened the best-of-seven series with Sunday's win, ensuring it will last at least six games despite Fox's best efforts. The series returns to Sacramento on Wednesday, where the Warriors haven't yet won in the playoffs.
Of course, the Kings will have their own hill to climb on Wednesday. Since Fox came into the league in 2017, Sacramento is winless against Golden State in games where Fox doesn't play but Stephen Curry does. Curry, like Fox, has scored 31.5 points per game in the playoffs so far.