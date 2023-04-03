The Golden State Warriors' hopes of repeating as NBA champions just received a massive boost, right before the start of the playoffs.
All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the last 21 games due to "personal reasons," is expected to return to the team early this week, as first reported by ESPN on Monday morning.
According to the Athletic, Wiggins, who has not appeared in a game since Feb. 13, was away from the team because his father, Mitchell Wiggins, has been dealing with a "serious medical situation." Wiggins is expected to attend the Warriors' next game against the Oklahoma City Thunder game at Chase Center on Tuesday night, the outlet said.
Prior to the Athletic's report, it had been unclear why Wiggins was inactive for nearly two months. On the Warriors' injury report, he has been listed as out for "personal reasons."
Throughout his absence, Warriors players and coaches consistently said they were respecting his space and would welcome him back whenever he's ready.
Ex // Top Stories
The season will close from Point Arena all the way to the US-Mexico border
That's the exception, rather than the rule, locally and across the country
Neighborhood symbolizes the soul of our city and its continued success must be prioritized
"We'd love to have him and hope that that does happen, because we want to be whole and I'm sure he wants to be a part of this," Stephen Curry told reporters last week. "But when he walks in the door, it'll be when it's the right time for him. That's kind of the expectation at this point."
Head coach Steve Kerr said the team had "hope" Wiggins would return at some point this season, but reiterated they "didn't know" when or if that would be the case.
"So anytime you see one of your guys struggling, dealing with something, all you can do is support that player and give them space and that's what we've tried to do," he said on March 23. "But our players and our coaches, front office, we're all thinking about Wiggs every day. If he comes back, great. If he doesn't come back, that's fine too."
Wiggins, who was selected as a starter to his first All-Star Game last year, emerged as a critical member of the Warriors during their 2022 title run. With his imminent return, the reigning NBA champions will soon have nearly their entire roster available to play, missing only Andre Iguodala, who is out indefinitely following wrist surgery last month.
The Warriors are currently clinging to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, just a half game ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans. They must finish as the sixth seed or better to avoid the NBA's Play-In Tournament. The team closes out the regular season with its final home game vs. Thunder on Tuesday, followed by two road tilts at the Sacramento Kings on Friday and Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.