Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins waits for play to resume during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 2, 2023, in Denver.

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Golden State Warriors' hopes of repeating as NBA champions just received a massive boost, right before the start of the playoffs.

All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins, who has missed the last 21 games due to "personal reasons," is expected to return to the team early this week, as first reported by ESPN on Monday morning.

