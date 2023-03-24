The NBA has finally admitted its officials missed a crucial call in the Golden State Warriors’ controversial 117-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
The league conceded on Thursday that Mavericks star Luka Doncic should have been whistled for a travel with 36 seconds remaining in the game.
Well, glad that’s settled and we can finally move on. Right?
Of course, that’s not the play in question that drew the Mavericks’ ire and prompted them to file a protest of the loss to the NBA following the game.
The team believes that an officiating error at the end of the third quarter led to an easy dunk for the Warriors, which loomed large in a game decided by two points (though the score was only that close because the Mavericks hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds that had no bearing on the final result).
With the game emerging from a media timeout with 1:56 left in the third quarter, the Mavericks lined up on one end of the court thinking they had possession, when in reality the Warriors actually had possession on the opposite side of the floor near their own basket. The officials restarted play with all five Mavericks still confused on the other end and it led to a wide open bucket for Kevon Looney in one of the most bizarre sequences of the season.
The team’s eclectic governor, Mark Cuban, called the incident the “worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA.” He wrote on Twitter that the officials changed the call from Mavericks ball to Warriors ball during the timeout and never told the Mavericks. Lead referee Sean Wright disputed Cubans’ account postgame and said the officials originally signaled it was Warriors’ ball and never wavered.
Now that the Mavericks have filed a protest of the game’s result, both teams have five days to file evidence to support their case and then NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will have five days to make a ruling.
So far, the only officiating blunder confessed by the league was the aforementioned uncalled traveling violation on Doncic, which was announced in the NBA’s “Last Two Minute Report,” a review released to the public of all officiating decisions in the final two minutes and overtime periods of every game.
The league found that Doncic should have been whistled for switching his pivot feet before elevating for a three-point attempt, which he missed anyway and led to the Warriors subsequently, and clearly, gaining possession.
That stroke of unpenalized fortune didn't stop Doncic from directing a money sign gesture towards the officials after the game.