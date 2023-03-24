Stephen Curry and Draymond Green celebrating

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green (23), along with staff, celebrate a basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Dallas.

 Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The NBA has finally admitted its officials missed a crucial call in the Golden State Warriors’ controversial 117-115 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

The league conceded on Thursday that Mavericks star Luka Doncic should have been whistled for a travel with 36 seconds remaining in the game.

