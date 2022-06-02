It was quite the swanky affair at Chase Center Wednesday night, where the Warriors hosted the annual welcome gala for big shots and hobnobbers ahead of this year's NBA Finals.
We ran into Public Defender Mano Raju and his wife, Archana Mehta. Then there was Chamber of Commerce President Rodney Fong, with his wife Darlene, representing the business community. Even got the chance to chat up Zaza Pachulia, the former Warriors center who has found a home in Golden State's front office since he retired. It was all swell and good. Sips and nibbles for all.
But it was Madame Speaker Nancy Pelosi, herself, who stole the show at the big party. I heard she was down on the court, taking photos with her many fans in attendance. Sure enough, there she was, accompanied by daughter Christine and mixing with her constituency. The Warriors had set up a nifty photo opp on the court, allowing attendees to take a snap in front of the team's impressive collection of trophies.
I managed to get a minute with the legendary congresswoman, and asked her who her to name her favorite Warrior. Her face lit up as she explained her reasoning.
"Now, I love Steph. And I love Klay. But for me, it's Draymond Green," said Pelosi. "He makes it all happen. He likes to mix it up. I'm a big fan. He's the heart."
Sounds like someone we all know in Washington, D.C., huh?
Pelosi got an inside tip on the finals, which started Thursday night in San Francisco.
"Somebody told me tonight that the Warriors are definitely going to win because she does the team's printing," said Pelosi, assuredly. "She's their good luck charm."
Golden State will need all the luck it can muster, especially after the Celtics stole Game 1. Boston is the top defensive team in the NBA and have been on a serious roll during the second half of this season. It's a classic matchup, pitting the old guard against the young bucks. We'll see who prevails. But we know both teams are prepared. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told us as much before Game 1.
"Just excited. We've been on this run now in the postseason for whatever it is, six weeks or so," said Kerr. "Thrilled to be back. Game 1, there's always some jitters, and can't wait to get out there and play. It's time. I think our guys are ready to go."
It may be just another basketball game to some. But there's no denying the hype level goes up several notches for the NBA Finals. The media presence alone is exponentially larger, with journalists descending from all over the globe. Kerr and some of his squad have seen it all before. But it's still something to think about. Managing the magnitude of the situation.
"It does help to have been here before, to just feel it and know what's coming," said Kerr. "The only thing to do is just focus on the game and, when you're away from it, try not to get too wrapped up in anything regarding the game. Read a book. Watch a movie. Take a walk. Do something other than stare at all the media stuff."
So get your Draymond jersey on and prepare for a wild ride. Madame Speaker would want it that way.
The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.