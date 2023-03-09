Kevin Durant’s reunion with Golden State Warriors fans has reportedly been put on hold — again.
The star forward on Wednesday slipped and turned his ankle during pregame warm ups for what would have been his home debut for the Phoenix Suns, just days before the team heads to Chase Center for a marquee matchup with the Warriors.
Durant was attempting a layup when his foot suddenly gave out, causing him to twist to the ground.
Kevin Durant took a fall while warming up for his first home game with the Suns 😳— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) March 9, 2023
He got up after. pic.twitter.com/J8SGlVQahj
Durant was seen leaving the Footprint Center in a large walking boot after the Suns’ 132-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is scheduled to get an MRI on Thursday, according to the Arizona Republic, there is "concern" within the organization that Durant suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain, which would keep him out four to six weeks, forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the start of the playoffs.
You might like
About half of the state is no longer in drought conditions — but don't turn your sprinklers back on yet
“With more dangerous storms on the horizon, we’ll continue to mobilize every available resource to protect Californians"
The City aims to prove it's possible, and affordable, to convert existing municipal buildings from gas to electric
That means Durant is likely to be sidelined for the Suns’ lone remaining regular season game at Chase Center on Monday. Durant still has not played in front of Warriors’ fans in the Bay Area since he left the team in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019.
In 2020, when the Nets were scheduled to play at Chase Center, Durant was still recovering from the Achilles he ruptured in the 2019 NBA Finals. The game was never played anyway — a day before it was slated to tip-off, the NBA suspended its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next year, Durant did play against the Warriors at Chase Center, however there were no fans in the arena as a result of the league’s COVID-19 policies. Meanwhile, both this season and last, with fans back in NBA arenas, Durant missed the Nets’ only games in San Francisco because of two separate MCL sprains.
Durant was still recovering from the most recent sprain when he was acquired by the Suns in a blockbuster trade with Nets last month, renewing hope that Warriors fans might finally be able to welcome back their former Finals MVP. He returned on March 1 and played just three games for the Suns before yet another setback on Wednesday night.
Warriors fans may still have a chance to greet Durant this year. If the season ended today, the Suns and Warriors would play each other in the first round of the playoffs. However, it still remains to be seen if Durant would even be healthy enough to suit up by then.