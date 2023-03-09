23540268_web1_181016-sfe-warriorsopener-010

Kevin Durant, who won two NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors, still has yet to play in front of fans at Chase Center since leaving the team.

 AP Photo

Kevin Durant’s reunion with Golden State Warriors fans has reportedly been put on hold — again.

The star forward on Wednesday slipped and turned his ankle during pregame warm ups for what would have been his home debut for the Phoenix Suns, just days before the team heads to Chase Center for a marquee matchup with the Warriors.

You might like

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong