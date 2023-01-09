Durant's Nets are scheduled to visit Chase Center on Jan. 22, meaning the two-time NBA Finals MVP will miss out yet again on playing in San Francisco in front of fans for the first time since he became a free agent in 2019.
The Warriors were set to play the Nets at Chase Center on March 12, 2020, a day after the NBA suspended its season due to COVID-19. Durant was still recovering from the ruptured Achilles tendon he sustained in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals, which proved to be his last appearance for Golden State.
Durant played in, and received a video tribute during, the Nets' 2020-21 visit to Chase Center, which occurred during the portion of the season when there were no fans in the stands. He didn't play in the Nets' only game in San Francisco last season, either, after spraining the MCL in his left knee.
Although Durant's Warriors career is becoming an increasingly distant memory, it's not because it was uneventful.
The Golden State Warriors are asking The City of San Francisco to massively devalue The Chase Center, which would save the team millions on its property tax bill
Durant announced on July 4, 2016 that he was leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder to join the Warriors, who were fresh off winning the most regular-season games in NBA history. His signing tipped off a highly successful — and highly contentious — three-year tenure with Golden State during the team's last three seasons at Oracle Arena.
The Warriors won championships in 2017, '18 and made the NBA Finals again in '19, losing a six-game series to the Toronto Raptors after Durant, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins all sustained serious injuries. Durant won two Finals MVP awards, averaging 32.3 points per game on the league's biggest stage.
Looming over it all was Durant's contract status, as he only signed a series of one-year pacts with the Warriors that allowed him to opt out after each season. He opted out in 2019 and didn't return, linking up with Kyrie Irving on the Nets.
Durant's absence on Jan. 22 also rules out an on-court reunion with Andre Iguodala during what the latter has said is his last season in the NBA.
Iguodala didn't play in the Warriors' 143-113 loss to the Nets last month, and neither did Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Draymond Green was the only member of the famed "Hamptons Five" to suit up.
The next time all four players share the court could come no sooner than the NBA Finals, but the Nets (27-13, second in the Eastern Conference) currently appear closer to that trajectory than the Warriors (20-20, sixth in the West). It's possible — if not likely — the "Hamptons Five" have all played in a game together for the last time.
In other words, you might not see them all in uniform together until the Warriors unveil statues honoring the quintet.