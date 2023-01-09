Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at Chase Center on Feb. 13

The only game Kevin Durant played at Chase Center came with no fans in the building in 2021. 

 Chris Victorio/Special to The Examiner

Golden State Warriors fans will have to keep waiting for their chance to see Kevin Durant play in the Bay Area for the first time since 2019.

The Brooklyn Nets, whom Durant joined four summers ago instead of re-signing with the Warriors, announced on Monday that the 34-year-old sustained a sprained right MCL and will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite