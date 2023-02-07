Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving Nets at Warriors

The duo Kevin Durant left the Warriors to join just might be on its last legs. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The superstar Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors has been traded less than a year after Durant himself wanted to be traded.

Days after multiple outlets reported that point guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline after telling the team he wouldn't re-sign with them this offseason, the Nets officially traded him to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

