BOSTON — Boston fans are a special breed. They can be loud and brash, deafening and profane. Kind of like the city they call home.
They've been giving the Warriors fits throughout the NBA Finals, and you can expect more cacophony for Game 6 Thursday night. That's the bad news. The good news? Draymond Green won't have to play here again this season.
Between the "F-U Draymond" chants and the "Ayesha Curry can't cook" chalkboards, Celtics fans make things personal. And you kinda gotta love 'em for it. It's an East Coast thing that some San Franciscans have a hard time understanding … until the Dodgers come to town. In a city like Boston, every team and any team is the Dodgers. Especially when there's a banner on the table.
So, I took a walk around Boston in search of the ultimate Celtics fan. I talked to some younger types, green jerseys and red hair. Talked to some drunken types, loud voices and bravado. Even spoke to the older set, some of whom watched Bill Russell and Bob Cousy dominate the game over 60 years ago. They all had potential. But then I met a guy who married his girlfriend to get her dad's season tickets. And my search was over.
"So my dad's seats were part of my dowry," said Wendy Gordon, sipping wine at a North End restaurant. "He married for my dad's Celtics tickets. We have four. Center court, sixth row. The owner's row. We've been going for 50-odd years."
I asked her husband, "So, wait a minute. You married her for the tickets?"
"Yeah. What else, man?" said her husband Peter, as if I was a bit slow. Wendy doesn't skip a beat: "And the 50-yahdline Patriots tickets."
The adorable 70-somethings chatted me up about the lore and history of their beloved Celtics. To them, the old Boston Garden was a magical place, filled with the power of leprechauns and secret dead spots in the parquet floor. They've now grown accustomed to the "new Gahden," which actually opened back in 1995, but they still pine for the old place.
"Oh Gahd, it was the hottest place you could ever go," said Peter. "It was the charactah. I'm not crazy about this place (TD Garden), although the crowds are great."
I asked about the famous dead spots on the basketball court, which Larry Bird was said to have exploited, steering opponents in their direction on defense and avoiding them on offense.
"I'm gonna tell ya something," Larry tells me. "When I was younger, I played on a boys club team, the Western House boys. And every Sunday we played at the Gahden, and I can tell you about the spots that were soft. I wasn't dunking back then, but you know... "
The Gordons both went on about their history with Boston sports. The big championships, going all the way back to the days of Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. When Red Auerbach became the GM of the Celtics, he sat one row behind them at the Garden, where he'd light up his infamous victory cigars.
"Russell against (Wilt) Chamberlain was the greatest sporting event that could ever go off," said Peter, "because Russell, who was considerably smaller, was just so good he neutralized him as much as you could. I would argue it was the greatest rivalry that ever lived."
Can't argue there.
"When I went to the Celtics games back when, with Cousy in those years, they didn't even sell out," said Peter. "This was a hockey town. It was very different. When Bird came, they've sold out since."
We went on for a while, talking about games and names and bygone championships. Wendy and Peter Gordon have witnessed more history than most. And it's made their bond stronger. I asked Wendy if she ever regretted marrying a guy who wanted those courtside seats.
"No, not at all. The marriage has gone on now 51 years," she said. "It's lasted. Because of the Celtics … and the Patriots. We've got Sox tickets, too. But not from my dad. We're just diehard Boston fans."