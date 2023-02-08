LeBron James’ heralded basketball career reached another pinnacle on Tuesday night when he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
James’ fadeaway free throw line jumper near the end of the 3rd quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder gave him 38,388 points for his career, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s high-water mark record which stood for almost 40 years.
The achievement prompted league-wide praise for James’ legendary 20-year career, including from his peers on the Golden State Warriors.
Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388
“What an incredible opportunity that we've given so many fans that ordinarily would have only dreamt of coming to Chase Center"
Despite the fabled history between the two, relatively little of James’ record-setting point total has been scored vs. Warriors, because the record only counts regular-season points, and doesn’t include the 7,631 points he’s scored across 266 postseason games (James also holds the record for most points scored in the regular season and playoffs combined at 46,021).
James has tallied 1,024 career regular season points against the Warriors, only 2.7% of his 38,390 total points. The amount is the sixth fewest he's scored against any opponent, not including the three teams he’s played for (the Lakers, Cavaliers and Heat).
The only franchises that James has scored fewer regular season points against are the Thunder/Seattle SuperSonics (994), the Houston Rockets (1,006), the Los Angeles Clippers (1,009), and the Sacramento Kings (1,016).
Furthermore, James has only played in 37 regular season games against the Warriors, the second fewest number he’s played against any team in the league, more than only the Thunder/SuperSonics (35).
That number could rise to 38 games by this weekend, should James suit up on Saturday when the Lakers and Warriors meet at Chase Center.