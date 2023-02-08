Warriors Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022.

 AP Photo/Ashley Landis

LeBron James’ heralded basketball career reached another pinnacle on Tuesday night when he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

James’ fadeaway free throw line jumper near the end of the 3rd quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder gave him 38,388 points for his career, breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s high-water mark record which stood for almost 40 years.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong