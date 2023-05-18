As the NBA’s Western Conference finals unfold this week, Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors are watching from afar.
A year ago Thursday, Poole helped lead the Warriors to a series lead over the Dallas Mavericks they wouldn’t relinquish. Poole never played as well during Golden State’s 2023 second-round exit as he did in that game a year ago, let alone the entirety of last spring’s championship run.
If Poole’s reversal of playoff fortunes didn’t exactly mirror the Warriors’ own, he certainlty epitomized them: Poole scored fewer points per game and shot worse in a smaller role this postseason than he did last time around.
This year, Poole, and by extension the Warriors, weren’t good enough to beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
But in the aftermath of a much earlier playoff exit than they’re used to, the Warriors are saying all the right things about Poole’s role with the team, even as speculation swirls about his future.
“He helped us win a lot of games. He helped us win a championship a year ago,” head coach Steve Kerr told reporters in his end-of-season press conference this week. “He would be the first to admit it wasn’t his best season. But that’s how these things go. That’s how careers go.”
In a span of less than two weeks last fall, Draymond Green punched Poole in the face in practice and Poole signed a four-year contract extension worth as much as $128 million. Despite the whirlwind start, Poole set career highs in points (20.4) and assists (4.5) per game during the regular season.
But during the playoffs, when the games matter most to the championship-or-bust Warriors, the 23-year-old faltered. The confident, sharpshooting sixth man gave way to a player Kerr kept on the bench down the stretch of a do-or-die Game 7 against the Sacramento Kings in the first round.
Despite Poole being the focal point for a similar share of offensive possessions as last postseason, he shot far worse in 2023 than he did in ’22. He averaged 10.4 points per game, compared with 17 a year ago.
Green, whom Poole had said he considered a mentor before the punch, told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that their preseason pugnacity prevented him from helping Poole through his struggles.
“I could’ve been there for him,” Green said on Tuesday. “I could’ve carried him through that. Wasn’t necessarily able to do that once everything happened, and so I think could’ve been of more service to him, helping him get through the tough times in his season as well.”
Kerr said this week he still considers Poole a “foundational” part of the Warriors, but his playoff performance and stiffer luxury tax penalties next season have opened the door for trade rumors. It’s a stark contrast to conversations about his contributions this time a year ago, with Golden State on the precipice of its fourth championship since 2015 and Poole on the verge of his first ring.
If Poole is to win his second and the Warriors their fifth, 2024 will need to look a lot more like 2022.
“I know he’s got the capability to improve dramatically and come back and have a great year next year,” Kerr said