Curry ejected vs the Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, reacts after being charged with a technical foul during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Curry was ejected.

 AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece has become a staple of the superstar’s motif, recurrently seen hanging halfway outside the corner of his mouth amid his dazzling basketball brilliance.

It’s also been the source of all three ejections in his NBA career, the latest of which came Wednesday night in the final two minutes of the Golden Warriors’ thrilling 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong