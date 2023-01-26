Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, reacts after being charged with a technical foul during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Curry was ejected.
Stephen Curry’s mouthpiece has become a staple of the superstar’s motif, recurrently seen hanging halfway outside the corner of his mouth amid his dazzling basketball brilliance.
It’s also been the source of all three ejections in his NBA career, the latest of which came Wednesday night in the final two minutes of the Golden Warriors’ thrilling 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.
With the team leading by two with 1:14 remaining, the Warriors picked up an offensive rebound and the ball was quickly tossed back to Jordan Poole. Instead of passing to Curry, who was clapping his hands and calling for the ball, Poole casted a 30 foot 3-pointer which clanked off the back iron. A visibly annoyed Curry jogged back on defense before, right in front of the Grizzlies bench, letting out some anger by launching his mouth piece forcefully towards the baseline.
That was all referee Gediminas Petraitis needed to see. He immediately tossed Curry from the game as it’s an automatic ejection when a player throws something into the crowd.
"I reacted in a way that put myself out of the game and put the team in a tough place," Curry said postgame. "But the intentions and the energy around what matters, and the sense winning, that's what it's about. Thankfully my teammates responded really well."
Despite losing their leader, the Warriors rallied behind key shots from Klay Thompson and Poole in the final seconds to secure a vital victory against the second best team in the Western Conference.
June 16, 2016 — Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 6 of the NBA Finals
One of the most infamous ejections, not just of Curry’s career, but in NBA history. After the team had held a seemingly insurmountable (cover your ears Warriors fans) 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals against Lebron James, Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers, the Warriors were reeling. They lost game five at Oracle Arena without a suspended Draymond Green and were in the process of being blown out in game six in front of a raucous Cleveland crowd.
With 4:22 to go in the 4th quarter and team down 12, Curry, trying to tip the ball out of the hands of James, picked up his sixth foul of the game, disqualifying him for the remainder of the contest. An irate Curry looked back at referee Jason Phillips and fired his mouth piece to the sideline, which hit the son of one of the Cavaliers’ minority owners. Phillips without hesitation sent Curry to the showers.
"I've thrown my mouthpiece before. I usually aim at the scorer's table. I was off aim. Definitely didn't mean to throw it at a fan," Curry said afterwards. "That was obviously not where I was trying to take my frustration out."
You know the rest. The Cavaliers finished that win and took game seven to capture the NBA championship, in one of the great comebacks, and collapses, in sports history.
Oct. 17, 2017 — Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies
The second ejection of Curry’s career was also against the Grizzlies, but this time he had company on his way back to the locker room. With the Warriors trailing by eight with under a minute left, and the game slipping out of reach, Curry drove into lane for a lay up and thought he was fouled. He hopped up and down and thrust his mouth piece along the baseline, which landed in the direction of referee Scott Wall. Curry was tossed, though after the game he denied intentionally throwing his mouthpiece at Wall.
“If I tried to throw it at him and hit him, I’ve got a pretty good aim,” Curry said, adding he “would have been able to execute that.”
While Curry was walking off the floor, his star teammate Kevin Durant was also ejected for some choice words towards the officials. Durant made the most of his early exit, flashing his ring finger to the fans as they jeered him off the floor.