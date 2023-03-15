From wanting to be like him, to not liking him at all.
There’s a new wrinkle in the war of words between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks.
The Golden State Warriors star and notorious Memphis Grizzlies guard have traded barbs for the past week since Brooks made critical comments about the team and Green in an ESPN feature earlier this month.
"I don't like Draymond at all," Brooks told the outlet. "I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool — with Golden State — but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."
There’s just one problem. Brooks previously said he wanted to be like Green.
A video circulated on social media on Wednesday of a press conference Brooks gave in college before his Oregon Ducks played the Oklahoma Sooners in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2016.
In part of an answer about his basketball career arc, Brooks compared himself to a current player and, in retrospect, couldn't have made a more compelling choice.
“I would never have thought at the beginning of the year, sitting at the coach's house telling him I want to be like Draymond Green for this team, I would never think that I would be in this position now with everybody here,” he said. “It’s great, I can’t take it for granted, I gotta keep going.”
It seems apparent that those feelings have dissipated in the seven years since. The quote only gives more ammo to Green, who, as you would expect, has been unleashing a storm of rebukes since ESPN’s story was released.
March 8: Green spends over two minutes on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," clapping back at Brooks.
"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here," Green said. "They actually are depending on this guy to help them win a championship, and he says 'his (Green’s) game is cool.' Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. That's where it gets really interesting.”
"I'm trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis. Or do they like you in Memphis? That's a better question," Green said. "I'm not sure your teammates like you. But I can tell you why they like me over (in Golden State). When you contribute in the way I have contributed to four championships, they tend to like you."
That sets the table for Saturday night when the Warriors head to Memphis for their final game against the Grizzlies during the regular season, in what promises to be another fiery installment of arguably the NBA’s best rivalry.