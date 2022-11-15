24791485_web1_190826-sfe-chasecentertour-005

The final FTX promotion at Chase Center was a Jordan Poole bobblehead giveaway at the arena Monday night

The latest cryptocurrency collapse has reached Chase Center.

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they would be suspending their partnership with FTX, a cryptocurrency company, after their game against the San Antonio Spurs, according to ESPN.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting