Curry sad vs Clippers

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30) walks on the court during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 134-126.

 AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Golden State Warriors need a win on Monday to avoid matching an unenviable NBA record.

The “road Warriors” have been anything but this season. The team fell to 7-29 on the road, the worst mark in the league, after losing their 11th straight game away from San Francisco on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team hasn’t won a road game since defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 30.

