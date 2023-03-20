Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30) walks on the court during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 134-126.
The Golden State Warriors need a win on Monday to avoid matching an unenviable NBA record.
The “road Warriors” have been anything but this season. The team fell to 7-29 on the road, the worst mark in the league, after losing their 11th straight game away from San Francisco on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The team hasn’t won a road game since defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 30.
Their next chance to break the streak is vs. the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Monday evening, the same venue they picked up their first road win of the season after starting 0-7.
If the Warriors can't beat the Rockets — who own the second worst record in the league — they would tie the longest road losing streak by a defending champion in NBA history, equaling the mark set by the 1998-99 Chicago Bulls, who were coming off the second three-peat of the Michael Jordan era.
However, that team infamously barely bore any resemblance to the legendary teams that preceded it; Jordan retired (for the second time), cornerstones Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman both departed the team and Hall of Fame head coach Phil Jackson resigned. The retooled club won just 13 games total in the lockout shortened year.
In contrast, the Warriors brought back their entire core from last season’s title team, and entered the year as the betting favorites to win repeat as champions. However, injuries, absences and underperformances — almost exclusively on the road — have pulled their record back to .500 the majority of the season.
Head coach Steve Kerr told KNBR last week that he’d “never seen anything like this, with such dramatic splits of home and road.” He added after the team’s loss to the Hawks on Friday that “I believe something good is going to happen with this group. We've just got to keep fighting and keep moving forward."
The good news for Dubs fans is that the Warriors have performed like one of the NBA’s elite teams when they’ve played at Chase Center. Their 29-7 home mark is tied for the third best record in the league.