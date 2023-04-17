Golden State Warriors' Gilbert Arenas (0) is restrained by teammates Bob Sura (3) and Troy Murphy after being called for a loose-ball foul, then picking up a technical for arguing the call in the fourth quarter in Auburn Hills, Mich., Sunday, March 9. 2003.
Arenas qualified his remarks by saying he doesn’t like ranking himself against others, especially because much of his career was mired by injuries.
“(For Curry) at 25, there’s no... championships, there’s only a one-time All-Star,” he explained. “I’m a three-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA player by the age of 25. So there’s not a lot of us at that age. Allen Iverson is only a two-time (All-Star) by that age. There’s only a few players that are a three-time (All-Star) at that age.”
Arenas, who was drafted by the Warriors in 2001 and spent his first two seasons with the team, added that if you compare their careers beyond their age-25 seasons, he’s not in the same class as the two-time MVP Curry. “You gotta stop (the comparison) at 25,” he said.
Curry was 25-years old during the 2013-14 season, one where he led the Warriors to their second straight playoff appearance and drained 261 3-pointers. That followed a season where he set what was then an NBA record for three-pointers made with 272, a mark he has since surpassed multiple times.
Curry — who, as Arenas noted, was selected to his first All-Star Game that season — averaged 24 points per game, 8.5 assists per game, shot 47.1% from the field and 42.4% from three.
Meanwhile Arenas at age 25, while with the Washington Wizards in 2006-07, averaged 28.4 points per game, his third straight season averaging 25 points or more, 6.0 assists, shot 41.8% from the field and 35.1% from three. To that point Arenas, like Curry, had only won one career playoff series.
Following that season, Arenas played just 134 games the rest of his NBA career due to a rash of injuries and a lengthy suspension in 2010 after he admitted to storing firearms in his locker.