The NBA's most successful coaches can't seem to keep a job. Except the one in San Francisco.
Frank Vogel is the latest championship-winning head coach to take on a new position. The former Los Angeles Lakers coach, who led them to a title in 2020, has agreed to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported on Friday.
Vogel will return to the NBA after taking a hiatus from the league this season. The Lakers fired him at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, ending a four year run with the franchise.
Since Steve Kerr entered the NBA coaching fraternity in 2014, four of the last five most recent NBA champion head coaches no longer coach the team they won their ring with. With Vogel's hiring, three of those five are now coaching different teams.
Who's the lone coach that's won a title in the past eight years that's still with the same team?
You guessed it, Kerr.
Starting when he was hired prior to the 2014-15 season, the Golden State Warriors' head coach has catapulted the team into rarified basketball air, winning four of the past eight NBA titles.
But while reaching the league's pinnacle has granted him long-term job security, the same can't be said for the four other coaches that won titles during that timeframe, including Vogel.
Tyronn Lue led the Cleveland Cavaliers to an historic upset over Kerr's 73-9 Warriors in 2016, becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals. He was fired two seasons later and now holds the same position with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Ex // Top Stories
Authorities found the fatally injured man at a homeless encampment along Guadalupe Creek
This week's ExTech newsletter is on OpenAI CEO Sam Altman star performance in Washington amid growing fears about the impact of AI on society.
Reflecting on her first months in office, Sheng Thao explained to The Examiner how she draws wisdom from her experience as an unhoused abuse survivor
One of the stars Lue currently coaches in Los Angeles, Kawhi Leonard, was also the star of Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors, who beat the Warriors en route to the 2019 title. But the Raptors axed Nurse in April. He was introduced as the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
Mike Budenholzer coached the Milwaukee Bucks to their first title in almost 50 years just two seasons ago. Despite leading the team to the NBA's best record this season, he was canned in April after losing in five games to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the first round. Budenholzer's the only coach out of the four that has not been hired by another NBA team yet.
Moreover, only two of the last nine coaches who made the NBA Finals between Kerr's hiring and the Warriors' championship last year are still with their team: Kerr and Miami Heat coach Erik Spolestra.
The fired coaches include:
- David Blatt, whom the Cavaliers fired midway through the 2015-16 season after he made the Finals the previous season.
- Monty Williams, last season's NBA Coach of the Year, whom the Phoenix Suns fired last month and who reportedly agreed to a lucrative contract with the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.
- Ime Udoka, who was suspended and eventually dismissed as Celtics coach before this season for an improper relationship with a team staffer. The Houston Rockets hired Udoka last month.
Kerr, clearly, has become an outlier amid the rapidly changing NBA coaching landscape. He is now the third longest tenured coach in the league, behind Spolestra and Kerr's mentor, Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs.
But even Kerr isn't immune to rumors, as his future with the Warriors is now more in question than it has ever been during his eight seasons with the team. He's entering the final year of his contract, and his outlook is made murkier by general manager Bob Myers' decision to leave the team this week.
For now though, Kerr remains with the Warriors, and with him — along with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green — so does stability. How long that will last, is a question that will define the Warriors' ability to keep the dynasty alive.