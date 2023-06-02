Warriors coach Steve Kerr during a team huddle during Game 4

Warriors coach Steve Kerr during a team huddle during Game 4 of the playoffs against the Kings at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, April 23, 2023. Warriors win 126 - 125. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The NBA's most successful coaches can't seem to keep a job. Except the one in San Francisco.

Frank Vogel is the latest championship-winning head coach to take on a new position. The former Los Angeles Lakers coach, who led them to a title in 2020, has agreed to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns, ESPN reported on Friday.

