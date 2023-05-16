A decade after the Golden State Warriors’ ascent began, they’re right back where they started.
Tuesday marks exactly 10 years since Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green’s inaugural NBA playoff run ended, as the Warriors were eliminated in a second round playoff series against the league’s last great dynasty — the San Antonio Spurs – in 2013.
Not only was that the first time the Warriors’ Hall-of-Fame trio tasted the postseason, it was also the second time the franchise had qualified in the past 19 years.
Suffice to say, fortunes were about to change.
Including that 2012-13 season, the Warriors have made the playoffs nine of the past 11 seasons, winning four championships as the nucleus of Curry, Thompson and Green established themselves as one of the greatest threesomes in basketball history.
But the Warriors early exit from this year’s playoffs has many wondering if this is the beginning of the end.
This year, Warriors found themselves in the exact same position: losing in the second round of the playoffs in six games. Friday’s series defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers marked the first time the Warriors had lost in the Western Conference playoffs since 2014.
That’s two second round playoff defeats sandwiched in between a decade of the most mesmerizing, magical, and championship-filled basketball the Bay Area has ever seen.
In the days since the team’s season-ending defeat at Crypto.com Arena, it’s been easy for Warriors fans to wallow in sadness, replaying the final minutes of Game 4 in Los Angeles over and over again, hyper-analyzing every whispered rumor about Bob Myers and Draymond Green’s future.
Warriors fans’ minds right now resemble the room of a deranged detective who hasn’t slept in days, with papers strewn across the floor that are scribbled with indiscriminate ramblings about the team’s cap space and Moses Moody’s corner-three percentage in the playoffs.
But as is normally therapeutic during times of stress, let’s take a deep, meditative breath, close our eyes — imagine you’re Kevon Looney stretching on a yoga mat — and take a step back.
Rewind to where we were 10 years ago. Before that season's playoff run, people weren’t asking if Steph Curry could ever lead the Warriors to a championship or if he could become one of the greatest players of all-time. They were asking if he could simply stay on the court.
A rash of ankle injuries clouded his first three seasons in the NBA, not only putting his game-to-game availability in doubt, but his entire career. Ironically enough, it were those ankle issues that allowed the Warriors to sign Curry to an extension at a discounted rate, and afforded the team the financial flexibility it needed to secure dynasty’s other pieces.
The first objective was to avoid a losing record, which the Warriors usually struggled to accomplish. After that, the goal was to get to the playoffs. For Warriors fans, anything beyond those two accomplishments only existed in a Silicon Valley tech firm’s virtual reality.
Making the postseason was the closest thing we knew to championship-level ecstasy. But actually winning the real-life NBA championship? Were the Warriors even allowed to do that in the league’s bylaws?
In 10 years, the goal of making the playoffs has transformed into winning a fifth title in 11 years.
Take Jordan Poole for example, who has become both a punching bag for fans and for his teammate. After a lackluster postseason, and disappointing season overall, the flashy guard is at the center of the most contentious debates entering the offseason. His development is a key question as the team tries to keep their championship window open.
But now, the team’s most polarizing player is someone who, less than a year ago, was a young and vital part of a team that won its fourth championship in nine seasons.
Imagine telling a 2013 Warriors fan that, in the future, one of the team’s biggest offseason storylines revolved around what’s going to happen to their title-winning, 23-year-old, 20 point-per-game scorer.
It would be unthinkable.
I’m not trying to scold Warriors fans for being swept up in #spoiledNBAfanproblems.
The questions the team is facing this offseason are real, and the future now is murkier than it’s been during the team’s golden era — from Myers and Green’s unsettled contract situations, to Poole’s disappointing season, to the core group’s age, to the team’s sky-high luxury tax bill.
Winning is addictive, and now that the winning is in jeopardy. So it's no wonder that an over reactive, panicky dialogue has dominated the Warriors discourse, all of four days into the offseason.
But what shouldn’t be lost amid the exhausting daily speculation about the club, is the big picture perspective of where this franchise is and where it’s come from.
Ever since that surprise playoff run in San Antonio, it’s been a decade filled with experiences that have blown the minds of even the most optimistic Warriors fans.
So let’s all take a moment to breathe. If there’s one certainty about next year’s version of the Warriors, it’s that Curry will be back, leading the franchise again.
And if we’ve learned anything, it’s that Curry can pull off the impossible. Need evidence? Look no further than the last 10 years of Warriors basketball.