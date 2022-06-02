When Joe Lacob bought the Warriors back in 2010, one thing became quickly apparent. The man was not shy.
During those first few weeks of ownership, he invited the media to meet him and co-owner Peter Guber face-to-face at the Four Seasons hotel on Market Street. This was a revelation for most of us. We had never received such an offer from the previous, reclusive owner, Chis Cohan. But, sure enough, we got on an elevator to Lacob's penthouse suite that day and got to know the man who would change Bay Area basketball history.
Lacob and Guber were an odd pairing: A Silicon Valley venture capitalist and a Hollywood producer. But both brought a refreshing enthusiasm to the endeavor. Golden State fans had grown to expect little from their beleaguered franchise. Lacob made it clear that would change.
"The Celtics and the Lakers have fantastic histories, but there is no reason in the world that we can't be as successful as those teams," Lacob said, at the time. "There is no reason that we can't turn this into a championship contender."
Many of us were dubious. Lacob told us he learned a lot about the NBA as a minority owner of the Celtics. Guber spoke about his experience owning minor league baseball teams. Joe talked about playing pickup basketball every Wednesday at Stanford. Peter told us stories about making "Shampoo" with Warren Beatty. It was all a bit odd and exhilarating. Could these guys pull it off?
Now we know the answer. Three championships. Six finals appearances in eight years. A shiny new arena. And a bright future ahead. These are your Golden State Warriors.
Twelve years after that first meeting with Lacob, but before the Warriors took on the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Chase Center, I interviewed the franchise's co-executive chairman and CEO to talk basketball and business. Here's what he had to say. (This interview was edited for brevity and clarity.)
Do you remember that first meeting we had? We were all stunned. You wanted to talk to us!
Well, it's kind of a blur. It's been 12 years, but time has gone fast. I do remember that meeting, though, and the event at Epic Roasthouse, where we had an introductory press conference. Honestly, it was the beginning, and I didn't know some things. I knew a lot because I'd been involved in the Celtics, and I'd been wanting to buy a sports team for a long, long time. So I kind of thought about what I'd say in these situations, but you don't really know what you don't know. Media is a big learning experience. Certainly we came out hitting hard and strong because I didn't know any better. That's who I am and what I do. I remember setting some big goals and making some big boastful statements, which was honestly by design. When you have a business like this, we felt like we really had to turn it around in some way.
What message did you want to convey?
I think the first thing is setting big goals, having people understand those are the goals. Not only your employees, but also the media and the community. So that's kind of what I remember about it. It was pretty successful in my mind, in that I remember saying we'd win the championship within five years. It's kind of crazy in retrospect, but what's the worst thing can happen? You're wrong.
Turns out you were right. You spoke about the success of the Celtics and Lakers early on, setting the expectation that the Warriors could join that elite NBA status. Did you ever regret setting the bar so high?
I did say all that. And I would say it again. But now, I'd probably have a better recognition of how hard it is. First thing you have to do is set goals and set a vision. And hire great people. That's kind of what I've always viewed as my primary job. That's what we were trying to do back at that moment in time. As the old Nike saying goes, "Just do it."
You came at it with the mentality of a venture capitalist. Hire the best people you can possibly get, put them in positions to succeed and then kind of get out of the way. I look back at people like Jerry West and Bob Myers and Steve Kerr. Is that assessment true? Did you treat the Warriors like you would've treated a company as a venture capitalist?
Yes. I think there's a lot of truth to it because I think it applies across any organization, whether it's the president of the United States or whether it's the chairman and CEO of the Golden State Warriors, or whether it's a family business in downtown Menlo Park. You have to hire the best you can and let them do their job. I would say, "get out of the way" is probably not something I believe because I am involved a lot. But there's a a big difference between understanding every aspect of what's going on in your organization and being too involved where you are micromanaging. What I want to do is try to know as much as I can, try to help people, guide, have vision, give them resources. Then I trust them to go get it done. If they don't get it done, then they're not going to be around. Right? Just like I shouldn't be around if I don't do a good job. And it is similar to Silicon Valley technology companies. Thirty years of doing that, and it has paid some dividends.
What were some key decisions you made early on that set you up for success? The decision to replace (head coach) Mark Jackson must have been very difficult.
It's so hard to just look at just one or two. I tend to divide things into basketball and business. They're two separate areas. They need to pay attention to each other, but they are pretty different. On the business side, everyone viewed the arena as an impossible project. But we didn't. We had good fans, but they weren't really paying us. We gave away a lot of free tickets. We devalued the product by doing that. I think expectations were too low.
On the basketball side, we had a good coach in Mark Jackson, but we had to go from good to great. That's why we went out and got Steve Kerr.
At one point, a trade was rumored that would have sent Klay Thompson away in return for Kevin Love. Was that actually on the table?
Yeah. That was one trade that we could have done and we didn't do. There have been others that people don't even know about, but the thing you don't do sometimes are just as important as the things that you do.
What's the best decision you made?
On basketball or business?
Let's go with basketball.
The hiring of (GM) Bob Myers and Steve Kerr would be right up there with the very best things we've ever done.
Worst decision?
I don't really look at it that way. I don't think we've made too many mistakes, to be honest. I know that sounds bad.
What about the time you were quoted saying the Warriors were "light years ahead" of the rest of the NBA? Is that something you regret?
It was not supposed to be stated or brought out in the way it was. It was a basketball game this guy was invited to. We were sitting over breakfast and it was made with a different context in mind. But I understand that nothing is sacred when you say something. So it got out. Look, I wouldn't say that again. That's probably one of the things I probably would try to avoid saying, only because of the way people interpret it. I'm not going to sit here and tell you that I don't believe it to some extent, because I do think we have an incredible organization. And the proof is in the pudding. People can make their own judgment. Six finals in 12 years and building a new arena, which was said to be impossible, all privately funded. We want to believe we're the best and we want to be the best. That's my job. What, am I supposed to sit around and say, "Well, I want to be middling." No. I know it came off the wrong way. But it's not the worst thing in the world that you want to be great.
The decision to build Chase, you waded right into San Francisco politics and that's shark-infested water. What did you learn about The City in that process?
I learned that no matter how much you think you understand about city politics, you don't. It's very, very complicated and very difficult. It's a tough, tough place to navigate. I would say Rick Welts was so good at navigating those waters. We did make a big pivot once we ran into headwinds, which we did.
How so?
We were very fortunate that (Salesforce CEO) Marc Benioff happened to make a call to me saying that he was going to pivot on his company's campus location. Within a three-week period of time, we pivoted. A lot of people, when they're committed to something, it's hard to pivot like that. But we did it.
Do you maintain that relationship with Marc? Do you guys talk?
I have maintained a relationship. I have great respect and admiration for him. Certainly I thank him for that very important call, which really enabled everything. That was a very important point in our history.
The neighborhood around Chase Center is really taking off. What are your thoughts on the impact that's had on San Francisco?
The Giants started the whole Mission Bay thing. They get credit for that. We extended upon that by going further, closer to Dogpatch. And now that whole area, the whole Mission Bay area, it's exploding. It's really wonderful to see.
I obviously love Chase Center and the surrounding area and what we've done, But it is really important for The City to revitalize its image nationally. People come and visit Chase and they're like, "I had no idea."
Any downside so far to the arena project?
One of the little things that I'm disappointed about, I've got this park, Mission Bay Park that's supposed to go in right across from our arena.
Right. What's the holdup?
The arena's been open for three years. That park is still not done. It really frustrates me because it's an eyesore. It would so good for The City to have that look the way it should look.
I don't know what the deal is. It's going to get done. I'm paying for it anyway. I said, "Let me do it. I'll go plant the grass myself." The politics are difficult in cities, and this is just an example. Four years it'll be, for them to build a damn park with some grass, where we built this massive structure and everything in less time. I'm frustrated by that.
What does this current run to the Finals mean to San Francisco?
I think it's important to have a culture that people respect and admire and truly show people that we care as an organization. We care about this city and this area.
We haven't really talked basketball. What does the future look like for Warriors fans?
We want to be good, not just coming back this year. We want to be good for a long time, if not forever. Someday, this generation of our three main stars will age out. We want to be still competing and be good and be great. That's a very, very hard thing to do in professional sports. Usually you have a run and then you're bad for awhile. San Antonio did a very good job for a long time. We're trying to do that. We're trying to do that, but we also want to be up there with the Celtics and the Lakers.
That's a perfect bookend to the conversation, Joe. Thanks for taking the time.
Thank you!
