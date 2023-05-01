Hopefully the Sacramento Kings' ascent will help the rest of the country with Northern California geography.
Despite the Kings breaking a 16-year playoff drought, formerly the longest in American professional sports, and pushing the reigning champion Golden State Warriors to the brink of elimination, apparently it’s still unclear where the famed beam is actually lit.
A graphic posted to ESPN’s Twitter account on Sunday night celebrating the team's brilliant season didn't include the California State Capitol, the Old Sacramento Waterfront or any of the other landmarks of the city.
Instead, it prominently featured the Golden Gate Bridge.
WHAT A SEASON FOR THE KINGS 👏
🟣 Made playoffs for the first time in 17 years
🟣 Finished as the 3-seed in the West
🟣 Mike Brown named COTY and Swipa won Clutch Player 🏆
🟣 Pushed the defending champs to a Game 7 pic.twitter.com/TAhsgnGlHl
Of course, Sacramento is distinctly not part of the Bay Area. The Golden 1 Center, where the Kings play, is almost 100 miles away from the iconic span that connects The City with Marin County.
Sacramento does have its own famed golden bridge, though it's a much smaller iteration called Tower Bridge, which links the city’s downtown with West Sacramento. But it’s clear the structure featured in ESPN’s graphic is the one located above San Francisco Bay, not the Sacramento River.
This isn’t the first time sports Twitter has flunked its California geography test. When the Toronto Raptors played the Warriors in Oakland during the 2019 Finals, the team tweeted that they “crossed the bridge” and were “ready for battle.”
The only problem was the graphic they posted showed the team standing on the Golden Gate Bridge, which nobody would use to get to Oakland, unless they lived in the North Bay or wanted to swim there.