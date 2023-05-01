Kings Harrison Barnes No. 40 dunks one for two points

Kings Harrison Barnes No. 40 dunks against the Warriors in the first half in Game 6 of the playoffs at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday, April 28, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Hopefully the Sacramento Kings' ascent will help the rest of the country with Northern California geography.

Despite the Kings breaking a 16-year playoff drought, formerly the longest in American professional sports, and pushing the reigning champion Golden State Warriors to the brink of elimination, apparently it’s still unclear where the famed beam is actually lit.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong