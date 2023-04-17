E-40 won’t be returning to the Golden 1 Center for Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ first round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings after he accused the venue’s security of “racial bias” which led to his ejection from the series opener, according to a report on Monday from The Athletic.
The Bay Area rap icon and die-hard Warriors fan will retake his normal courtside seats at Chase Center when the series shifts to The City for Game 3 on Thursday, the outlet reported.
E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, was escorted from his court side seats at the Kings’ arena during the fourth quarter of Game 1 on Saturday, following an altercation with a fan in the stands.
According to a statement from E-40, the rapper was subjected to “disrespectful heckling” over the course of the game before finally turning around and “politely” addressing one of the fans. However, soon after, Kings security approached him, and, E-40 said, “assumed I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.”
“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent,” he said. “Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault,” he said.
He added that the experience has been “jarring” and he was “absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team.”
One source told the Associated Press that E-40 was standing and blocking the view of fans sitting behind him, but did not comply after several complaints and warnings from security. But another source told the outlet that E-40 was never given a warning.
The Kings on Sunday announced they are investigating the incident.
“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team said in a statement.
E-40 is a regular at Warriors’ home games throughout the season, often sitting directly next to the team’s bench.
"It's unfortunate," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said on Sunday. "I love 40. He's been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he's always been respectful. He's always been considerate of those around him. Very weird to see, and I hope it's resolved."