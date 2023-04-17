E-40 at Warriors game

E-40 said he was “absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team" when he was ejected from Warriors-Kings playoff game on Saturday.

 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

E-40 won’t be returning to the Golden 1 Center for Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ first round playoff series against the Sacramento Kings after he accused the venue’s security of “racial bias” which led to his ejection from the series opener, according to a report on Monday from The Athletic.

The Bay Area rap icon and die-hard Warriors fan will retake his normal courtside seats at Chase Center when the series shifts to The City for Game 3 on Thursday, the outlet reported.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong