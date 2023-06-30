Green reportedly can make up to $100 million in the four-year pact, which won't become official until July 6.
The 33-year-old opted out of the last season of his four-year, $99.6 million contract earlier this week, but his return to the Warriors was never really in question.
Chris Paul, the veteran point guard whose trade to the Warriors also won't become official on July 6, said last week he was excited to play with Green, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson — Golden State's dynastic core — even though Green had not yet agreed to return to the team.
Green will remain with the franchise that drafted in the second round of the 2012 NBA Draft. After appearing off the bench the first couple seasons of his career, he emerged as as one of the best defenders in the NBA during the team's 2014-15 title run, the Warriors' in 40 years.
The trio of Curry, Thompson and Green went on to win three Larry O'Brien trophies in four years. Their lone Finals loss in that span came against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, the same season they finished an NBA-record 73-9 during the regular season. With the Warriors ahead in the series 3-1, Green was infamously suspended from Game 5 for swinging his arm into LeBron James' groin.
Green, who won NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, helped the Warriors return to the top of the NBA world last June. But months after their title-clinching win in Boston, Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during a preseason practice, which set the stage for a disappointing 2022-23 campaign where the team failed to repeat.
In a blockbuster deal earlier this month, the team agreed to trade Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Paul. That transaction and the decision to resign Green seems to indicate that the Warriors are all-in on maximizing the current championship window, abandoning the so-called "two-timeline" plan.