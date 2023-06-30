Draymond Green lays it up and in

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) scores on a layup past the Los Angeles Lakers defense in the second quarter at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in San Francisco, California. 

The Golden State Warriors' big three is staying put. 

The Athletic and ESPN reported on Friday afternoon, within minutes of NBA free agency beginning, that Draymond Green and the Warriors agreed to a four-year contract with a player option in the fourth season

