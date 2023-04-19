NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars on Wednesday told ESPN that the decision “came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender.”
Draymond Green’s history as a “repeat offender” weighed heavily in the NBA’s decision to suspend him for Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings first round playoff series on Thursday, according to the league office.
Many across the NBA were stunned when the league late Tuesday night announced Green’s one-game suspension after he stomped on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Game 2. At the time, he was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected for the final seven minutes of the game, which the Warriors went on to lose 114-106.
NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars on Wednesday told ESPN that the decision “came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender,” the latter of which he said “weighs as heavy as anything.” Dumars, the former All-Star guard who famously played for the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early 90s, said he “may have” administered a different penalty if Green didn’t have his history of controversial on-court incidents, which include 162 career technical fouls, 17 ejections and four suspensions.
He added that they had to “set aside” the gravity of the Warriors being down 2-0 in the best-of-seven playoff series, and “look at the facts.”
Dumars also admitted that Green’s behavior after the ejection when he jawed back and forth with Sacramento's crowd, which NBA commissioner Adam Silver was a part of, also played a role in the punishment. "That was some extra onto it that he didn't need to do," Dumars told ESPN. "Not helpful.”
Sabonis, who finished the game after suffering the injury, is questionable to play on Thursday with a bruised sternum, which Dumas also said “plays a part" in Green's suspension. "You don’t ignore that," he explained.
Green’s stomp was a reaction to Sabonis grabbing his ankle while he attempted to run up the court. Green argued that he had to “land his foot somewhere” and didn’t know what else he could have done. But Dumars said the technical assessed to Sabonis was adequate punishment and the league didn’t think that rose to the same level as Green’s conduct.