NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars on Wednesday told ESPN that the decision “came down to: Excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender.” 

Draymond Green’s history as a “repeat offender” weighed heavily in the NBA’s decision to suspend him for Game 3 of the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings first round playoff series on Thursday, according to the league office.

Many across the NBA were stunned when the league late Tuesday night announced Green’s one-game suspension after he stomped on the chest of Kings forward Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Game 2. At the time, he was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected for the final seven minutes of the game, which the Warriors went on to lose 114-106.

