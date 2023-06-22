Rockets Warriors Basketball

Chris Paul, pictured above celebrating a Houston Rockets win against Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors in 2018, will now play for the team he has antagonized for more than a decade. 

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

In a stunning development, one of the Golden State Warriors' most notorious villains is now one of their own.

The team on Thursday reportedly agreed to trade divisive guard Jordan Poole, along with a package of future draft picks, to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar Chris Paul.

