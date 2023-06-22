In a stunning development, one of the Golden State Warriors' most notorious villains is now one of their own.
The team on Thursday reportedly agreed to trade divisive guard Jordan Poole, along with a package of future draft picks, to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar Chris Paul.
In the blockbuster deal, the Warriors land one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, a virtual lock to make the Basketball Hall of Fame.
They also join forces with a bitter rival.
From his days leading the "Lob City" Los Angeles Clippers to his most recent stint in the valley of the sun, Paul has been a constant thorn in the side of the Warriors and their fans.
Here are a few notable moments from Paul and Golden State's checkered past.
Clippers dispatch Dubs in 2014 playoffs
There was already plenty of bad blood between the Warriors and Clippers by the time the 2014 NBA Playoffs rolled around. The beef dated back to their Christmas Day 2013 matchup, which featured a flagrant 2 foul, multiple ejections, accusations of "cowardly basketball" and a postgame altercation, instigated partly by Paul.
Paul and the Clippers ousted the Warriors from the playoffs in an eventful seven-game series that's most remembered for happening concurrently with Clippers owner Donald Sterling being forced to sell the team due to a leaked racist recording.
Stephen Curry turns Paul's ankles into dust
While the Clippers had the upper hand in the early stages of the rivalry, the tide turned in 2015 when the Warriors' championship dynasty began.
That was perhaps symbolized when Curry, during a game late in the season, executed a devastating crossover on Paul which caused the All-Star guard to fall into oblivion.
Paul fakes a laugh with his new coach
Paul was a Houston Rocket in 2017-18, but his relationship with the Warriors was just as rocky as it was when he was a Clipper.
During a regular season game in January, cameras caught Paul and Kerr laughing at each other while they headed back towards their benches. But as soon as Paul turned away from Kerr, he instantly turned from chuckling to frowning.
When asked in 2020 why he reacted that way, Paul said it was because there "wasn't s—t funny."
“Why did I fake laugh at Steve Kerr? 'Cause wasn’t s--- funny.”— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 7, 2020
—Chris Paul on his timeless meme with coach Kerr (via @CP3) pic.twitter.com/6XpqWF3E0Z
Paul's Rockets blow 3-2 lead without him
The Rockets were on the precipice of doing what most thought was unattainable: Defeat the Kevin Durant-led Warriors in the playoffs. The team was swaggering.
They were up 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals and Paul had mocked Curry in Game 5 by imitating his patented shimmy after draining a circus 3-pointer.
But Paul injured his hamstring at the end of that game, which forced him out of the rest of the series. The Warriors took advantage and won the next two games, overcoming double-digit deficits in both en route to winning their third title in four years.
Warriors go back-to-back on CP3's Rockets
Each of Paul's two seasons in Houston ended with playoff losses to the Warriors on the Rockets' home floor. The 2019 second round series started poorly for Paul, who was ejected from Game 1 of the series for picking up two technical fouls.
The Rockets were down 3-2 entering Game 6, but had hope because Durant injured his calf and wouldn't play the rest of the series. The night before Game 6, Curry attempted to get shots up on the Rockets' court. Paul reportedly caught wind of that, and kicked Curry off the court.
The Warriors got the last laugh though. They won Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals, and Curry left the court yelling "Kick me off the court again, boy!"
Steph tells CP3, "This ain't 2014 no more!"
Paul, known for his aggressive and handsy defense, has often been tasked with guarding Curry throughout the two North Carolina natives' careers. So when Curry drove past Paul this March for an and-1 layup, he made sure to let Paul know that things have changed since Paul's Clippers defeated the Warriors in the playoffs.
“This ain’t 2014 no more”— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2023
- Steph let CP3 know 👀🗣 pic.twitter.com/sa6glvNwwM
Three months later, Curry might be hoping Paul still has some of the 2014 juice.