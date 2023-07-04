Exactly seven years ago, Warriors fans had to reconcile welcoming one of their most bitter rivals onto the team with open arms.
Several seasons and championships later, they're faced with the same dilemma.
Admittedly, it was easier for fans to embrace Kevin Durant, at the peak of his prime, joining the club in 2016, than it will be for them to root for 38-year-old Chris Paul, whom they acquired in a blockbuster deal for Jordan Poole last month.
Paul's checkered history with the Warriors as the leader of two of the team's biggest rivals of the last decade, the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets, could make for an awkward union between him, the team and Dub Nation.
But San Francisco sports fans do have several experiences to dwell on when it comes to former nemeses switching sides.
Here are other notable examples of The City's sports villains becoming heroes.
Kevin Durant
For Dub Nation, the Fourth of July is not only a celebration of America, but also a commemoration of the day the Warriors dynasty added a slender seven-foot basketball prodigy.
Durant signed with the Warriors just over a month removed from nearly eliminating them in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors, fresh off an NBA-record 73-9 regular season, overcame a 3-1 series deficit to beat Durant and Russell Westbrook's Oklahoma City Thunder, highlighted by a supernatural performance by Klay Thompson in Game 6.
Durant, in a vivid personification of the phrase "if you can't beat'em, join'em," signed with the Warriors six weeks later. He led the team to two titles in three seasons, along with personally winning a pair of NBA Finals MVPs.
His Warriors tenure collapsed catastrophically when he ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Later that summer, he teamed up with Kyrie Irving and signed with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant is yet to play at Chase Center in front of Warriors fans since his departure.
Farhan Zaidi and Gabe Kapler
The current iteration of the San Francisco Giants is spearheaded by two former Los Angeles Dodgers: president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler.
The former was brought on to run the team in November of 2018, hiring the latter a year later to replace three-time World Series champion manager Bruce Bochy.
Before joining the Giants, Zaidi was the Dodgers' general manager, second-in-command to top executive Andrew Friedman. The two are largely credited with making the Dodgers into the perennial baseball power of the last decade.
Meanwhile, Kapler served as the Dodgers' director of player development, before becoming the Phillies' manager for two seasons. He was fired following the 2019 campaign, and Zaidi hired him soon after.
Kapler isn't the first Giants skipper with Dodger ties. Veteran manager Dusty Baker, who led the club from 1993 to 2002, spent most of his playing career wearing Dodger blue. He also played one season with the Giants in 1984, but Baker told the San Francisco Chronicle that when he was a Dodger, he never considered the Giants a rival.
Richard Sherman flys away from Legion of Boom
The All-Pro cornerback represented everything San Francisco 49ers fans despised about the "Legion of Boom" Seattle Seahawks of the 2010s. He was a brash and arrogant trash-talker who blanketed opposing teams' top receivers.
Sherman famously swatted away Colin Kaepernick's last-second heave into the end zone in the 2013 NFC Championship Game and then told the hundreds of thousands of viewers watching the game that that's happens when "you try me with a sorry receiver like (Michael) Crabtree."
Four years later, Sherman signed a three-year contract to lead the 49ers' revamped defense under head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. He won over 49ers fans' hearts after guiding the team to within a quarter of winning Super Bowl LIV.
Orel Hershiser
Giants fans will arguably never experience as sharper an about-face than when Orel Hershiser joined their ranks in 1998. Tommy Lasorda might have been the most hated Dodger of that era, but Giants fans still had plenty of bile left to spew towards Hershiser.
In 1988, he won both the National League Cy Young Award and World Series MVP, leading the Dodgers past the Oakland A's in a series where "the impossible" happened.
But for one season only, in his waning years, he signed with the Giants and made 34 starts, going 11-10 with a 4.41 ERA.
"I'm done pledging," Hershiser told the Los Angeles Times after his first win wearing orange and black, which took him eight starts. "It was time to let me become a Giant."
Ken Norton Jr.
The star linebacker was a brick in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys' first two menacing, champion defenses in the 1990s. Norton was a major contributor to back-to-back Super Bowls in 1992 and '93, beating the 49ers in both NFC championships along the way.
But in 1994, the NFL instituted a salary cap, and the Cowboys elected to let Norton walk, rather than sign him to a lucrative contract. He signed on with their arch-rivals, the 49ers, and helped lead them to a championship that same year.
By doing so, Norton became — and remains — the only player to win three straight Super Bowls. He spent the final seven seasons of his career with the Niners.