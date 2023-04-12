28385205_web1_220501-SFE-SARACEVIC_WARRIORS-PHOTO_1

Warriors watch parties are returning to Thrive City’s 42-foot tall big screen as the team takes on the Sacramento Kings.

When the Golden State Warriors are on the road during the NBA playoffs, Chase Center remains a prime postseason party spot for the faithful members of Dub Nation.

As Golden State prepares to battle the Sacramento Kings in a record-breaking Western Conference first-round series, Warriors watch parties are returning to Thrive City’s 42-foot tall big screen.

