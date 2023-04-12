When the Golden State Warriors are on the road during the NBA playoffs, Chase Center remains a prime postseason party spot for the faithful members of Dub Nation.
As Golden State prepares to battle the Sacramento Kings in a record-breakingWestern Conference first-round series, Warriors watch parties are returning to Thrive City’s 42-foot tall big screen.
The first event takes place April 15 at 4 p.m. Dubs loyalists can enjoy lawn games, Chase Center’s sport court and special guests. More importantly, they can watch the Dubs’ opening round contest in the glory of the video board’s roughly 2.2 million pixels.
San Francisco’s “415 Day” — otherwise known as the day The City was incorporated 173 years ago, will also be celebrated. Empire Presents will bring additional entertainment with performances by J. Espinosa, BIG VON and the Warriors’ official disc jockey DJ D Sharp. Food and more will be provided and the celebration will be hosted by BigBody Cisco.
Space is limited to a first come, first served basis. Registrations, which are being conducted through Eventbrite, will receive priority admission until capacity is reached or until tip-off.
Additionally, Chase cardholders who show their Chase credit or debit card can gain entry to the Chase Lounge for a “VIP experience.” They will also receive an “exclusive giveaway” while supplies last.