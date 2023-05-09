The Golden State Warriors have been here before.
Well, not precisely here, having to pick up the pieces after a devastating 104-101 loss in Game 4 of their conference semifinal playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers — a game fueled by a 4th-quarter scoring binge by seldom-used guard Lonnie Walker IV.
Death by Walker is new for them. But they’ve been down 3-1 before in a best of-seven-series, just as they are now following Monday’s defeat.
“We made history before,” Klay Thompson said after Game 4. “The goal is to win one at home. We know we are capable of taking care of home court. It’s about staying present and not looking ahead.”
As we’ve seen countless times over their years dominating the NBA, often the best version of the dynasty Warriors is when they become the desperate dynasty Warriors.
It doesn’t get more desperate than now.
Luckily, adversity, for the Warriors, has bred opportunity. While falling down 3-1 is all but a death knell for most clubs— only 13 teams have overcome a 3-1 deficit to win a series in NBA playoff history — the Warriors have thrived in that spot.
The team’s championship core has faced the deficit twice, first in 2016, when the 73-9 Warriors stunningly, and thoroughly, lost three of the first four games to the Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook led-Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.
With their historic season hanging by the twine of a basketball net, the Warriors won the next three games to advance to the Finals, highlighted by the signature performance of Thompson’s playoff career in Game 6, where he buried what was then an NBA playoff-record 11 three-pointers and unleashed, for the first time, the heroic persona simply known as “Game 6 Klay.”
While they weren’t able to execute the same comeback in 2019 when they fell behind 3-1 to the Toronto Raptors in the Finals, the team did pull off one of their greatest rallies of the dynasty era in Game 5. Facing a six-point deficit late in the fourth quarter without Durant, who ruptured his achilles in the first quarter, and in the front of a raucous Toronto crowd ready to celebrate a title, the Warriors closed the game on a 9-2 run and kept the confetti from falling at Scotiabank Arena.
However, the Raptors held off a hobbled Warriors team in the final seconds of Game 6 to win the championship. But that result may have been different had Thompson not torn his ACL midway through the third quarter, interrupting what was another “Game 6 Klay” performance.
Those are just a few of the catalog of examples of the Warriors summoning brilliance while being pushed to the ropes in the postseason.
There was also beating the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers after trailing 2-1 in each series in 2015. They overcame back-to-back double digit deficits in two elimination games vs. the Houston Rockets in 2018 before beating them again the next year in Houston without an injured Durant. Then there was Game 4 of the Finals against the Boston Celtics last year when Curry, with 43 points, delivered what he considered ”his greatest moment.”
Or, look no further than their first round series against the Kings over a week ago, which culminated in Curry’s historic Game 7 eruption. Even during a year rife with inconsistency, the Warriors proved they still can rise to a level few teams can match.
“It’s fun to reflect on the past and learn from it and take that same competitive energy that brought us back in the past to today,” Thompson said Monday.
The difference is, none of the other Warriors’ past playoff series have had the stakes that this one with the Lakers does.
Rumors have swirled throughout the season about how much longer the Warriors will keep the championship core intact. Draymond Green and General Manager Bob Myers each have unsettled contract situations. Curry is 35. Thompson and Green are 33. The Warriors’ already astronomically-expensive luxury tax bill will increase next season, and that, combined with restrictive measures in the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, could prompt cost-cutting measures by team ownership. The bottom line is, whenever this season ends, it could be the end of the Warriors as we know them.
Of course, the Warriors are most known for being on the other side of a 3-1 lead. LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the last three games over the Warriors in the 2016 Finals, accomplishing what’s considered one of the greatest comebacks in professional sports history.
Now, the tables have flipped and it’s the Warriors facing a 3-1 deficit against James.
That means the series can only go two ways now. Either it ends with retributive 3-1 justice for the Warriors over James, seven years in the making. Or it will send them into an offseason full of questions, few certainties, and the potential end to the greatest era in franchise history.
But if the past is any indication, the Warriors’ best basketball of the series is still to be played. We’ll see if it’s enough to keep the season — and potentially the dynasty — alive.