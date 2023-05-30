Warriors GM Bob Myers

Bob Myers, pictured above during the Warriors' championship parade last year, said he's leaving Golden State because he doesn't feel he can give the team his "complete engagement" anymore.

Bob Myers said he's leaving the Golden State Warriors because he doesn't feel he can give the team his "complete engagement" anymore.

The team's decorated president and general manager spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, hours after he initially told ESPN about his departure.

