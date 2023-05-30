Bob Myers said he's leaving the Golden State Warriors because he doesn't feel he can give the team his "complete engagement" anymore.
The team's decorated president and general manager spoke to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, hours after he initially told ESPN about his departure.
"This is tough, this is hard," he said to open the press conference inside Chase Center. "I have so many different emotions that I'm still processing."
"The bottom line is this job, the one I'm in … requires complete engagement, complete effort, 1,000%. If you can't do it, then you shouldn't do it. So that's the answer to the question of 'Why?' I can't do that to our players, I can't do that to Joe (Lacob), Peter (Guber). I can't do that to myself."
The two-time executive of the year thanked a long list of former and current Warriors players, coaches and front office staff he has worked with over his 12 seasons with the franchise, 11 as general manager and president. He led Golden State to four championships and the winningest era in Warriors history during that time.
Myers acknowledged that the Warriors' current season, which disappointingly ended earlier this month when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, was "tough." But that wasn't why he left the organization.
Even if it was a perfect year, he said it still might've "been time" to step away.
He added the decision was "not about the money." ESPN reported that Myers turned down a new contract which would have both given him an ownership stake in the team and made him among the highest paid executives in the NBA.
Myers said he's unsure what his future holds.
"I don't know that answer, and I guess I don't need to know that answer," he said when asked what he's going to do next. "Maybe it will be good for me to sit still and maybe figure some things out."
Ex // Top Stories
The family who lived next to the exploded home are suing the landlords of that house
San Francisco ranked seventh nationally based on five factors: park access, park equity, park acreage, park investment, and park amenities
New York built a neighborhood downtown. Could The City do the same?
"I don't know what's coming," he added.
After initially speaking alone at the podium, Warriors owner Joe Lacob later joined Myers onstage. The former hired the latter in 2011.
Lacob said he was informed of Myers' decision on Tuesday morning, around the same time fans and media learned about it.
"I've thought about a lot of things, but I never thought about the day I'd have to say goodbye," Lacob said.
"On a personal level, I have four kids. I actually consider Bob my fifth," he added. "It's really hard to see your son leave and go off and do something else."
Lacob declined to comment on the roster or who Myers replacement would be, but acknowledged there's a "good possibility it's an internal candidate." ESPN reported that Lacob will give his eldest son, Kirk Lacob, and former Warriors guard and current assistant general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. elevated roles within the franchise.
"We do believe in bench strength, and we have a lot of people in this organization that are really good at their jobs. We're constantly training for situations like this," Lacob said. "Bob has trained some great people in this organization. I think they'll play a great role going forward."
According to Lacob, Myers will work through the end of his contract on June 30 while serving in a "support role."
Myers is the first domino to fall in a critical offseason for the Warriors as they try to keep their championship window open. The team faces multiple unsettled contract situations to key players and is financially strapped both by an historically high payroll and luxury tax bill and new spending limits under the league's recently signed collective bargaining agreement.
"We're gonna win no matter what. I don't care what the rules are," Lacob said. "We're going to figure out a way to do it. That's what good organizations do. They figure out a way to win the game."