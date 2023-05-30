"It's just time," the two-time NBA executive of the year said in an interview with Adrian Wojnarowski.
Myers, whose contract expires in June, reportedly declined an offer from the Warriors which included an ownership stake in the team and would have made him among the NBA's highest paid executives.
Myers, 48, added that he's unsure of his professional future. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that there's "belief" Myers wants to spend more time with his family instead of taking a role with another team. According to The Athletic, Myers has also received "significant interest" from private equity funds and other pro sports leagues.
His successor has not yet been named, though ESPN reported Kirk Lacob, the eldest son of owner Joe Lacob, and former Warriors guard Mike Dunleavy Jr., who each work in the team's front office, could see increased roles in the wake of Myers leaving.
All-Star Draymond Green, 33, could opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent this summer, while fellow dynasty running-mate Klay Thompson, 33, is entering the last year of his deal. According to ESPN, both players' preference is to sign lucrative extensions to remain with the Warriors.
Myers joined the Warriors’ front office in 2011 after working an over decadelong career as a player agent. He was promoted to general manager in 2012 and spent the last 11 years as its head of basketball operations, winning four championships.
His most notable moves as the team’s top executive included drafting Green in 2012, trading for Andre Iguoudala in 2013, hiring Steve Kerr as head coach in 2015, signing Kevin Durant in 2016 and trading for Andrew Wiggins in 2020.