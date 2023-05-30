Warriors GM Bob Myers

Bob Myers, pictured above at Oakland Arena in 2017, announced on Monday he is stepping down as the Golden State Warriors' general manager. 

 Emma Marie Chiang/Special to the S.F. Examiner

The architect of the Golden Warriors dynasty is leaving the franchise.

Bob Myers is stepping down as the team’s president and general manager, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

