Steph Curry’s first contract extension with the Golden State Warriors proved to be one of the biggest bargains in Bay Area sports history.

As the calendar shifts from November to December and turkeys give way to tinsel, many people are looking for deals.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are, in an age of colossal e-commerce companies encouraging you to buy everything everywhere all at once, no longer content to wait for Thanksgiving to pass. Many attempted to entice shoppers with discounts well before Thursday.

The San Francisco 49ers sent two draft picks to the New England Patriots in 1985, then used one of the picks they got in return to select Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.
Former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds waves to the crowd as part of the opening day festivities before the game against the Seattle Mariners at AT&T Park on April 3, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Barry Bonds became the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball when the San Francisco Giants signed him as a free agent in 1992.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) congratulate each other during a game on Jan. 12, 2017. Curry and Durant likely wouldn't have been teammates if not for the former's 2012 contract extension. (Emma Marie Chiang/Special to The Examiner)

