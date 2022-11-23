Former San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds waves to the crowd as part of the opening day festivities before the game against the Seattle Mariners at AT&T Park on April 3, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) congratulate each other during a game on Jan. 12, 2017. Curry and Durant likely wouldn't have been teammates if not for the former's 2012 contract extension. (Emma Marie Chiang/Special to The Examiner)
As the calendar shifts from November to December and turkeys give way to tinsel, many people are looking for deals.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are, in an age of colossal e-commerce companies encouraging you to buy everything everywhere all at once, no longer content to wait for Thanksgiving to pass. Many attempted to entice shoppers with discounts well before Thursday.
Yet it’s unlikely you’ll find a bargain as impactful, nor one as influential, as three that San Francisco’s professional sports teams took full advantage of.
These deals either brought in arguably the greatest players in the teams’ histories or kept them there, all at a low, low price.
One opened the 49ers’ window of championship contention so wide that the team became a dynasty. Another brought the Giants their biggest star since Willie Mays, helping to keep the team in San Francisco.
As for the Golden State Warriors? Well, theirs was the driving force behind their ascendance from also-rans to all-timers.
In the spirit of the season, here are the deals that pro teams currently calling The City home, or bearing San Francisco in their name, should be most thankful for.
April 30, 1985: 49ers trade up to draft Jerry Rice The 49ers were three months removed from winning their second Super Bowl when head coach Bill Walsh traded the Niners’ first- and second-round picks to the New England Patriots for the Pats’ first- and third-rounders.
San Francisco selected Mississippi Valley State wide receiver Jerry Rice with the No. 16 pick in 1985, one slot ahead of where the rival Dallas Cowboys were primed to take him and 14 before the Niners would’ve originally picked.
All Rice did was become the greatest receiver of all time, if not the best player ever.
Rice won three Super Bowls with San Francisco, scoring 104 more total touchdowns (187) than any other player who has worn the uniform. His 12 appearances in the Pro Bowl and 10 first-team Associated Press All-Pro nods are also the most in 49ers history.
Neither Joe Montana nor Steve Young, nor any of the other 49ers quarterbacks who played with Rice, threw to a player as dynamic as him. By Pro Football Reference’s Approximate Value metric, none of Rice’s Hall of Fame peers were as valuable as Rice was with the 49ers — not Young, not Montana, not even Ronnie Lott.
Instead of Rice, the Patriots selected BYU offensive lineman Trevor Matich in the first round and Auburn defensive lineman Ben Thomas. The pair combined to play 45 games in New England. Rice played 238 with San Francisco.
Dec. 5, 1992: Barry Bonds agrees to join the Giants Bonds’ agreement with the Giants sent shockwaves around Major League Baseball, as the deal he signed three days later made him the game’s highest-paid player.
But the deal sent an even stronger signal to fans in San Francisco, daring Giants fans to dream about the team staying in The City.
Bonds — Mays’ godson and the son of former Giant Bobby Bonds — joined his hometown team a month before the Peter Magowan-led investment group completed their purchase of the team, and about a month after Bob Lurie failed to garner enough votes from baseball owners to move the team to St. Petersburg, Fla.
The Giants’ attendance per game at Candlestick in Bonds’ first two seasons was, at the time, higher than any other since the team moved to The City in 1958. Three years after signing him, the Giants announced plans for a waterfront ballpark.
Bonds was an All-Star in all six years of his initial contract with the Giants, winning National League Most Valuable Player honors in his first season with San Francisco. He hit 235 home runs, drove in 660 runs and slashed .307/.445/.617 during those initial six seasons.
Of course, he was even better in the following nine years, clubbing 351 home runs, walking 712 times more than he struck out and setting baseball’s single-
season and career records for home runs.
Bonds made the unthinkable a reality during his time with the Giants, but the fact that he hit both of those milestone homers at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, would’ve been far beyond Giants fans’ belief in 1992.
Bonds' single-season record doesn't hold an asterisk in MLB's record book, leaving Judge a dozen dingers shy of eclipsing Bonds
Oct. 31, 2012: Warriors sign Steph Curry to contract extension Before he was Steph Curry, Greatest Warrior Ever, he was Steph Curry, Oft-Injured Former First-Round Pick.
Curry played in just 26 of a possible 66 games in the lockout-shortened season prior to signing his four-year, $44 million contract extension in 2012. He sprained his right ankle five times that season, undergoing reconstructive surgery in the spring of 2012.
His extension was seen as a risk in some corners, but Curry didn’t need long to make it abundantly clear the contract was anything but one.
Curry set what were career highs in points (22.9), assists (6.9) and made 3-pointers (3.5) per game in the 2012-13 season, leading the Warriors back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007 and just the second time since 1994.
The extension kicked in the following year, and Curry became one of the best players on the planet.
Curry won two NBA championships and back-to-back MVP awards, including the league’s first and only unanimous nod, during the four seasons he played under the extension. He also made the first or second All-NBA teams in each of those years, and only LeBron James could say he did the same at the time.
And James was paid far better than Curry for it, earning no less than $19.1 million in annual salary during each of those four seasons.
Curry was underpaid compared to his superstar peers, at a time when the NBA salary cap spiked following a dramatic increase in TV revenue. The Warriors had enough cap space to re-sign Klay Thompson and Draymond Green to lucrative contract extensions — more lucrative than Curry’s, anyway — and, eventually, sign Kevin Durant as a free agent.
Golden State couldn’t have seen the latter coming when Curry signed his extension, despite owner Joe Lacob’s infamous claim that the Warriors were “light-years ahead” of their peers. But keeping Curry at a bargain rate was as responsible as anything else for the Dubs’ dynastic dominance.
Curry more than made up for it on his next two contracts. Last year, he became the first player in NBA history to sign two contracts worth at least $200 million. Considering the constraints of the salary cap and Curry’s worth to the Warriors, his deal might still be a bargain.