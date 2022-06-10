BOSTON – I had the pleasure of sitting down with NBA legend Bill Walton to talk basketball, the Grateful Dead, John Wooden and a few other things.
Walton, never at a loss for words, is a delightful guy to chat with. He's here in Boston rooting for his Celtics, which were his favorite team growing up. Of course, he also won a ring here with a couple of guys named Larry and Kevin.
So, let's get down to it. Here's what Big Bill had to say about the NBA Finals, right before the Celtics and Warriors tipped off for Game 4.
Last time I saw you was at the New Year's Dead show at Chase Center. Right before the start of the pandemic.
We will be at the Dead show at Dodger Stadium tomorrow night.
What's your take on this series so far?
Just fantastic. I just wish for everyone's good health. You know, you've got epic players on the Warriors. Historic run. Steph Curry has changed the game of basketball. He is a phenomenal player in every aspect. Klay's spectacular with what he's been doing. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are just fantastic. The Warriors are super skilled. And that's the kind of game I love. But I'm a Celtic, and I played for the Celtics. The Celtics were my favorite team growing up as a as a boy
Even growing up down in San Diego?
I fell in love with the Celtics when I was 10 years old, listening to Chick Hearn on the radio. Chick was calling for the Lakers, but the way he talked about the Celtics. Fantastic.
There's been a lot made about the physicality of this series. How does it compare to the 1980s?
Don't ever discount how rough the NBA games are. For those of us who were privileged enough to sit right up close, you see it. That's one of the things now. These players are so good. It's so polished and so skilled and so fluid that on television, it looks easy.
What do you think your old college coach, John Wooden, would think of the game today?
He loves skill, speed, team game, toughness, fitness, defense to offense. He would love this game.
The storyline I'm seeing here is classic NBA. You have the old lions protecting their turf and you got the young bucks coming up. Would you agree?
Yes, so many classic themes and connections. Joe Lacob got his start here (as an owner) with the Celtics. The 1964 Finals (between the Celtics and Warriors). There were five Hall of Famers in that series.
Tell me your thoughts on Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell. What was it like when they squared off? How did Russell always seem to beat Wilt?
That was just a classic matchup between two big men. One of the ways he beat him was that he told his teammates, "Look, I will guard Wilt. He will get his points. But our path to victory is that nobody else scores. As an individual, he can't score as many as we can score as a team." Wilt had his greatest games and greatest numbers against Bill Russell. But Bill sacrificed. I love the team game. And to be honest, Russell was my favorite player ever. And Wilt was a great friend to me. Hugely encouraging, welcoming, nice and generous. I met him when I was a junior in high school and he couldn't have been nicer. And then he was right there with the Lakers when I was in college.
For the rest of these Finals, do you think the turnover battle is crucial?
The number of turnovers is not important. It's the type of turnovers.
You went through a lot of injuries. What do you think of the job Klay Thompson has done coming back?
Very special player. Great dude and the Warriors have a terrific franchise. They should be very proud.
