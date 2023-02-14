Curry's Rookie Trading Card

A bidding war is being waged for a piece of sports memorabilia that preceded Stephen Curry's NBA superstardom. 

PWCC Marketplace, an auction site for trading cards and related items, is auctioning a copy of Curry's Panini National Treasures Century Platinum rookie patch autograph (RPA) trading card as part of its "February Premier Auction." It's one of five copies in existence and was first issued in 2009.  

