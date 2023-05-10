Stephen Curry once hoped that Golden State Warriors home games could some day match the thrill of an Oakland A’s game at the Coliseum.
That was over a decade ago. You could say times have changed.
Curry made the comments to Dennis Shanahan of Sacramento’s KTXL while standing in line for concessions at an A’s playoff game in October, 2012.
“The atmosphere here is crazy. So hopefully we get the buzz like that across the way (at Oracle Arena),” a 24-year-old Curry said in a now viral clip that Shanahan recirculated this week.
When heard today, the remarks seem like they were ripped from a piece of fiction. But at the time, nobody batted an eye.
Curry had never made the postseason, while the Warriors had only qualified once in the previous 18 years. Curry had also never been an All-Star and was still trying to shake off serious recurring ankle injuries which had kept him off the floor for a large chunk of his first three seasons in the NBA.
Meanwhile, A’s postseason fever was sweeping through the East Bay. The green and gold, led by Josh Donaldson, Yoenis Cespedes and Coco Crisp, had just returned to the playoffs after winning the American League West for the first time in seven seasons.
Little did Curry know at the time, his fortunes were about to change. He made the comments right before the start of the 2012-13 season, when Curry’s ascent to the top of the NBA began. He made his first All-Star game, led the team to the second round of the playoffs, and set the the record for most three-pointers made in a season — a mark he would break multiple times.
Fast-forward 10 seasons and four championships later, and the Warriors now are the league’s golden dynasty, currently attempting to stay atop their perch.
The A’s would make the postseason three straight years from 2012 to 2014 and, after another rebuild, returned to among the AL elite in 2018, making the playoffs the next three seasons.
But that quickly turned into what's now arguably a low point in the franchise’s history. The A’s are off to one of the worst starts in baseball history, Coliseum attendance is at an all-time low and the team is eyeing a move to Las Vegas.
The club entered a binding agreement on a stadium site in Sin City three weeks ago, though the Nevada Independent reported on Tuesday they had shifted focus to a different location which would require less public funding.