Warriors Stephen Curry No. 30 passes the ball behind him while Lakers LeBron James No. 6 guards him

Warriors Stephen Curry No. 30 passes the ball behind him while Lakers LeBron James No. 6 guards him in the first half of game 2 of the playoffs at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Warriors win 127-100. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Stephen Curry once hoped that Golden State Warriors home games could some day match the thrill of an Oakland A’s game at the Coliseum.

That was over a decade ago. You could say times have changed.

Ex // Top Stories

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong