Warriors work out centers before Chase Center opening

Golden State Warriors are suddenly thin at center, and will look to remedy that in the coming days

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks to the media before Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on May 30, 2019 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

CHASE CENTER — Unlike assistant coach Mike Brown, Steve Kerr doesn’t live 50 yards from Chase Center. He can’t just scooter to work.

“I’ve got Waze going on my phone, I have no idea where I’m going,” said Kerr, who bought a $7.3 million home in Presidio Heights in September. “I’m just trying to find my way around. Five years in Berkeley and Oakland, this is a different world.”

The Warriors’ first preseason tilt in their new $1.4 billion home — Saturday evening against the Los Angeles Lakers — is about finding a comfort level for more than just the new streets and hallways — seventh-year forward Draymond Green said earlier this week that he felt like a rookie again. It’s about figuring out what this first post-championship era team looks like in practice, not just at practice, especially with a sudden need for centers.

“You rarely have the type of talent and continuity that we’ve had the last few seasons,” said Kerr, who will have seven players 25 years old or younger on his roster and eight newcomers in all. “Training camp is much more of a learning process for the young players, which means the veterans like Draymond and Steph [Curry], they have to help the young players along. That’s a big part of their role this camp and this season.”

Curry and Green will get their first live on-court action with pick-and-roll specialist D’Angelo Russell on Saturday, but the lineup won’t look like the one Golden State brass envisioned even a month ago, when it was already a significant departure from the core that took the team to five straight NBA Finals.

The Warriors are now painfully thin at center with the foot injury to Willie Cauley-Stein, and 19-year-old rookie Alen Smailagic out indefinitely with a rolled ankle. They will start Omari Spellman at the five in the preseason bow, and worked out “a few” centers on Friday, Kerr said. The Warriors are evaluating whether they’ll try to bring in another big man to back up Kevon Looney and Omari Spellman, who will start at the five on Saturday. Options may be limited.

“That will be decided sometime in the next couple days,” Kerr said. “We’ll have more of an answer of how Alen [Smailagic] is doing later today. We are in a tough spot at that center position, not just in terms of the season two and a half weeks from now, but just training camp. Positionally, you need multiple guys at each spot to be able to practice and run your practice and your drills.”

Golden State is $241,913 away from the hard cap imposed on them due to the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets, and returned Russell. The only real flexibility is that the contract of Alfonzo McKinnie — who will start at the four against Los Angeles — is not fully guaranteed until January. In theory, they could drop him and sign a veteran after the trade deadline, but that doesn’t help them now, with Cauley-Stein’s injury keeping him out through October.

Instead, they’d have to either cut McKinnie now, or more likely one of the two-way players on the roster, Damion Lee or Ky Bowman.

“We’re in a bit of a strange spot that we weren’t anticipating, but we have to decide what we’ll do,” Kerr said.

Notes

The Warriors practiced on the Chase Center court for the first time on Friday. Kerr said the players liked the shooting background, but they won’t know how it really feels until fans are in seats.

After four days of practice, Kerr said, the new guys “understand the skeleton, and the system, and how we’re going to play.”

There hasn’t been much installation — certainly not the new defensive wrinkles — but there has been enough installed for Saturday to at least tell Kerr something.

Kerr is looking for “an awareness of both the offensive and defensive schemes” from rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall, who will get looks at the three, four and five.

“We have a list of things that are cardinal sins, and I’d like to see them avoid those,” Kerr said. Those include missing a man in transition, missing a box out or getting back-cut for a lay-up. “Those are critical for us.”