Warriors vs. Mavericks preview: Another series, another superhero

Warriors forward Draymond Green, seen flexing against the Denver Nuggets in April, will play a key role against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

By Al Saracevic

Examiner staff writer

Navigating the NBA playoffs feels like going up against the Justice League of superheroes, series after series.

For the Warriors this postseason, they had to get through Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in the first round. Think Batman. Then it was time for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Flash comes to mind. Now it’s time to take on the Dallas Mavericks, with Luka Dončić playing the role of Superman.

Getting to the Western Conference Finals has been a gauntlet for Golden State. Advancing will require some superpowers of their own.

Luckily, the Warriors have their own marvelous trinity: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They’ve slain plenty of insanely talented opponents in the past. And each brings a unique skill set to bear.

Will it be enough to topple Dallas? We’ll start to find out Wednesday night in Game 1, with a 6 p.m. tip at Chase Center. Game 2 follows on Friday and then it’s off to the Lone Star State for two more. Dub Nation will have a pretty good picture of where things stand by the end of the weekend.

If you ask the Warriors, they’re ready … and respectful.

“They just won a game seven on the road against the best team in the league,” said head coach Steve Kerr, referring to Sunday’s shocking blowout of the Phoenix Suns. “So I’m sure they’re feeling competent. We’re feeling confident. Our guys have been in this position many times, our core guys. Our guys have guts. They’re not afraid of anything. And that’s where our experience helps us. So it’s, it’s good to be able to lean on that. But it’s also not a solution for anything. We’ve got to do this with this particular team. This is a different version of the Warriors than the team that made the (NBA) Finals five years in a row. So it’s kind of new territory for some of our guys, but exciting for us to be here as a group.”

Exciting, indeed … but troubling.

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has had a hard time against Dallas this season, struggling to get past double teams. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Anyone who watched Sunday’s dismantling knows this Dallas team is on a roll. Kerr said he feels they’ve played some of the best basketball in the league since Jan. 1. And it’s hard to argue. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will be coming home to the Bay Area to work his magic from the bench. Dončić, who has emerged as one of the most versatile offensive threats in the league, will lead the charge on the court. It’s going to be a battle, especially with the Warriors’ defensive specialist Gary Payton II still likely out with the elbow injury he sustained against Memphis. (Otto Porter Jr., by the way, has been cleared to play Game 1.) The defensive chores against Luka will likely fall to Andrew Wiggins and Green, at times, but who knows what Kerr and his defensive wizard of an assistant coach, Ron Adams, will come up with in terms of schemes. Perhaps Kevon Looney jumping out on pick and rolls? Utilize Jonathan Kuminga’s length and quickness in some fashion, as they did against the Grizzlies?

You never know with Kerr & Co. Golden State’s coaching staff has become the league’s best in terms of postseason scheming. And this will be yet another test of that skill set.

Fundamentally, the series represents a “clash in styles,” as Looney put it. The Warriors want to push the pace, while the Mavericks want to slow it down, creating isolations and mismatches. Again, Dončić is the key. In his fourth year in the league, the Slovenian star averaged 28.4 points per game, to go with 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists a night. Those are definitely superhero numbers, achieved through great court vision, pinpoint passing and a generally insane basketball IQ.

So, how do you stop Superman? “Making things hard on him. Switching up. As of right now, that’s the plan,” said Looney, the Warriors center, who had a huge Game 6 performance to help Golden State finish off Memphis. He often catches Dončić on defensive switches. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

“Playing your hardest and trusting your teammates are the two keys” to defending Dončić, said Thompson. On the flip side, the Mavericks’ leader is not a defensive force, so Golden State could try to isolate or “target” the big Slav when they have the ball. Dallas tends to double-team Curry on defense, forcing others to fill the offensive void. Keep on eye on whether the Mavs maintain that “blitz” mentality against the two-time MVP in this series.

Warriors guard Klay Thompson is showing signs of past postseason brilliance and hopes to continue his progress against the Mavericks. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Which brings us back to the Warriors’ superheroes. Dallas took the season series against Golden State, 3-1, although it’s important to note that Green only played in one of those games. The Warriors’ defensive leader should make a huge difference, as always, helping to direct traffic as Dončić and his backcourt sidekick Jalen Brunson, try to create space to let fly. Thompson showed glimpses of his old self, the postseason assassin, in Game 6 against Memphis, to no one’s surprise. And Curry got hot when it mattered, although he’s struggled to be consistently aggressive offensively in this postseason.

All three will have to pick up the pace and lead their younger teammates to waters they’ve never navigated. Shouldn’t be a problem. They got more rings than the Green Lantern.

