Warriors take commanding 3-0 lead over Mavericks

DALLAS — Night night, Dallas. The Western Conference Finals are effectively over.

Surgically. Methodically. Deliberately. The Warriors dismantled the Mavericks in Game 3 Sunday night, setting up an opportunity to sweep the series in Dallas Tuesday night.

The 109-100 victory leaves Golden State one victory away from the NBA Finals, where they would return for the first time since 2019. For Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, it would be their sixth appearance on basketball’s biggest stage, cementing their legendary status and giving them the opportunity to pick up a fourth ring. And with a 3-0 lead in this series, it’s pretty much a given. The only question is, “How soon?”

“I love the position we’re in,” said head coach Steve Kerr. “I love the fact that our team came in and got the win tonight. You have to take advantage of your momentum. You can’t let a team back in. We know how good Dallas is. There are circumstances in every series you have to acknowledge. Our comeback win in Game 2 put us in a great spot.”

It’s a remarkable turn of events, to be sure. Most predicted that Luka Dončić and his Dallas sidekicks would prove to be a stiff test for Golden State. A proven superstar who could match Steph Curry shot-for-amazing-shot. But that hasn’t come to pass. Steve Kerr’s Warriors have mustered some postseason magic unseen since Kevin Durant wandered the Earth in a blue and gold jersey.

This team lifted its game to a higher level. Dončić and Co. could not keep up.

As usual, Curry led the charge Sunday night, quieting a raucous crowd at American Airlines Center in the heart of Dallas, scoring 31 points on 10-20 shooting. Andrew Wiggins turned in another stellar performance, scoring 27 and registering an impressive +22 plus-minus ratio while on the court. (The statistic records a the point differential for a player’s team while they’re on the court.)

Thompson was cold from outside again, but managed to hit some big baskets in the second half and finished with a respectable 19 points on the night. Green had a quiet night in the stat sheet, but a loud night on the court and in the referees ears. It was all very Warriors. Quite workmanlike, save for a spectacular dunk by Wiggins over Luka Dončić with 6:38 to go in the fourth, opening up a 10-point lead for Golden State and effectively breaking Dallas’ spirit.

Let’s take a minute to give the dunk proper respect. It was spectacular. Charging down the lane with the Mavericks superstar the last line of defense, Wiggins used a two-footed launch to soar high over Dončić and throw down a vicious dunk, posterizing the man for posterity. The refs actually called it off as an offensive foul at first. But after review, the dunk of the year stood. And it will stand alongside Baron Davis’ monster slam over Dirk Nowitzi back in 2007 as one of the signature dunks in Warriors history.

“It was an amazing dunk. He’s so explosive,” said Kerr. “You don’t win in the playoffs without guys like Wigs. It’s been a brilliant year for him, and it’s continued in the postseason.”

Wiggins, a soft-spoken man, discussed what this all means to him. He played on losing teams for years. This is special for him.

“I love it. It’s the biggest stage you can ask for,” said Wiggins. “Some people never get the opportunity. I’m excited.”

Looking forward, closeout games are always the hardest. A desperate team will reach deep down and make you earn every basket. And we can expect as much from the Mavericks on Tuesday.

“It’s going to be a very hard game,” said Green. “Being one game away from the (NBA) Finals means nothing.”

But it’s been a mismatch throughout the series, with Dallas essentially playing with three players — Dončić, Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie — offering significant contributions. The rest of Jason Kidd’s starters have been MIA. And so has his bench. No matter how good your superstar might be, you can’t win alone in this NBA. Especially when you’re playing against a squad as deep the Warriors.

Both Kidd and Kerr used nine-man rotations in Game 3, and Golden State’s subs didn’t do much in this game. But if you look at the series as a whole, the performances turned in by role players like Moses Moody and Otto Porter Jr. have really separated these two teams. Kerr can look down the bench and bring in quality. Kidd looks down the bench and sees Boban. (For what it’s worth, Marjanovic should have gotten some quality minutes against Golden State. Why not?)

The result has been tragic for Dallas. Magic for Golden State. Can they finish it on Tuesday night? Probably. But it kind of doesn’t matter. This thing is done.

