Warriors take 2-0 lead over Houston in Western Semifinals

Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the baskets and draws a foul by Golden State Warriors center Draymond Green (23) during second quarter of Game 2 of the 2019 NBA West Conference Semi-Final playoffs on April 28, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

OAKLAND — After setting a hard screen for Klay Thompson, Draymond Green rolled to the paint with just over four minutes left in Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference Semifinal series against the Houston Rockets.

Thompson, now free, didn’t take a shot, but rather hit a bounce pass to Green for a two-handed jam. As Green roared to the crowd, putting the Warriors up by 12 in what would end up being a 115-109 win, the crowd roared back.

In a physical, free-flowing game — in short, the kind of game Green tends to dominate — and after three days of hearing about the officiating, about how they escaped with a win because of bad (or unmade) calls, the Warriors came out with energy, focus and intensity. Behind a stat-stuffing effort from Green and all five Warriors starters scoring in double figures, Golden State took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Rockets.

There was little of the acrimony, complaining to and lobbying officials that was seen in Game 1, and in the early goings, both teams played a physical brand of basketball dominated by Green’s frenetic energy.

In the span of the first six minutes, both Curry (dislocated his finger blocking a lob from Chris Paul to Clint Capela) and James Harden went down and had to exit the game, but the Warriors had already built a nine-point lead thanks to seven early turnovers from the Rockets, and were able to somewhat withstand the loss of Curry.

Houston had a bit more trouble after an inadvertent finger to Harden’s eye on the part of Green forced the reigning MVP to leave the court with 6:27 to go in the first with a laceration in his left eyelid. Green followed Harden, apologizing, and Kevin Durant patted his former Oklahoma City teammate on the chest.

“I made a mistake and hit him in the eye,” Green said. “It’s not about hurting anybody out there. So many times, people forget, when a guy have an injury, you live with that every day … It’s not just about this game … At the end of the day, it’s bigger than basketball when it comes to injuries.”

Once they got back to work, Golden State swelled the lead to as many as 12, and led 29-20 after one quarter.

By the time Harden returned to the bench with just under 10 minutes left in the second quarter, though, Golden State had failed to take full advantage, and saw its lead shrink to just four, as Curry missed four straight from beyond the arc.

“They’re never out of games because of the 3-point shooting,” Durant said. “Guys that can penetrate, get to the free throw line, they can stop the clock, speed the game up with their style of play. No lead is safe against this team. We know that … I like how we stayed poised.”

With an offensive rebound by Alfonzo McKinnie leading to a Durant jumper, a McKinnie dunk and a Klay Thompson three, Golden State expanded its lead to 38-31 as Harden re-entered with 7:09 to go before the half.

Golden State answered by returning the starting Hamptons Five to the floor, and Green continued to find a way to impact all facets of the game, despite only scoring seven points in the first 21 minutes of play.

Green — who re-made his body in-season by hiring a personal chef and a nutritionist, cutting out snaks and alcohol — showed just what dropping 23 pounds in six weeks can do.

He maintained order and continued to lock down Capela while pulling down seven rebounds and dish out five assists (including a couple hockey assists) during that 21-minute span, adding two steals before the half was over. This postseason, he’d averaged eight rebounds, eight assists and 1.7 steals per game, averaging 36.1 minutes.

Durant, for his part, led the Warriors with 29 points on the night, and was able to get any shot he wanted from anywhere on the court, going 9-of-22 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

With 2:17 to go, Oracle echoed with the “WARRIORS” chant, as Curry buried a three from the left side. A put-back dunk by Andre Iguodala with 38 seconds to go shook the arena, putting Golden State up by 14.

Though the Warriors saw the lead shrink to nine by halftime, they had turned the Rockets over 12 times, negating Houston’s 45.5% mark from beyond the 3-point arc.

With just over four minutes to go in the third, and Golden State having maintained their arm’s-length lead despite only forcing one more turnover since the break, Thompson hit a hesitation three from the top of the arc, then found the bottom of the net from the right corner, opening up a game-high 15-point lead, 82-67, but the Rockets made an 8-0 run to close the quarter, going 1-for-5 from the field, but 6-for-7 at the line.

Green and Nene were tagged with double technicals, after getting tangled up and glaring at one another under the basket one second before the end of the stanza. It was Green’s third tech of the playoffs. Four more, and he will be suspended for one game. With Golden State up by just three with just over seven minutes to go, Green re-entered with three personal fouls.

After Curry hit a hesitation three from the right wing, he found Green in the paint on his next trip down, and Green quickly lobbed the ball up for an Iguodala dunk, pushing the lead to 98-90.

“He’s grown so comfortable playing that high screen with Steph, with the amount of attention Steph gets, sometimes Draymond gets that ball in the pocket and it’s four-on-three,” Kerr said. With the lineup, with Andre out there, with two shooters on the wings, it puts a lot of stress on the defense. Draymond has great touch on that lob pass. It’s fun to see when they connect like that.”

After the jam off the feed from Thompson, Green hit a lay-up with just under two minutes to go, giving him 15 points. He pumped his right arm and barked to the crowd. He finished with 12 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. He also helped hold Harden to just 9-of-19 from the floor, and played a part in Golden State’s disciplined defense: Harden only got to the free throw line nine times.