Warriors sweep Portland to advance to record fifth-straight finals

By Mark Plumlee

Special to S.F. Examiner

PORTLAND — With 40 seconds left in Golden State’s 119-117 Western Conference Finals-clinching win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, Stephen Curry stood stockstill near midcourt, a contemplative look on his face.

Curry would later tell ESPN that he was thinking about Draymond Green, who had just hit his second 3-pointer of the series, a 3-pointer that wouldn’t have been possible had the red-hot Curry — in the midst of scoring a game-high 37 points — not passed up his own shot and found Green with a swing pass.

Curry and Green became the first two teammates in playoff history to record triple-doubles, as the Warriors overcame a double-digit deficit for the third game in row and won in overtime, completing the Western Conference Finals sweep and reaching the NBA Finals for the fifth year in a row.

Curry played the entire second half and overtime of Game 4, logging 47 minutes, making seven three-pointers. Green continued to contribute all-over the floor, recording 18 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Warriors pounded the offensive glass in overtime, scoring seven second-chance points. When the Blazers switched the Curry pick and roll, the Warrior big men took the Blazers guards into the paint for easy rebounds. One such rebound led to Green’s wide-open three, which he buried to put the Warriors up by four.

Both teams had looks to win the game at the end of regulation. Curry was stopped at the rim by Meyers Leonard, then traveled as he gathered his miss and tried to hop-skip behind the three-point line. On the other end, Damian Lillard’s running hook bounced on the rim before falling into the hands of Green. The Warriors advanced the ball with a timeout, but the desperation tip attempt by Green with 0.1 seconds left sailed out of bounds.

Kerr replaced forward Andre Iguodala in the starting lineup with Alfonzo McKinnie, who immediately made his presence felt with six first-quarter points. Kerr also started Jordan Bell at center rather than Andrew Bogut,who started Games 1 and 2, and Damion Jones who received the nod in Game 3. Kerr went with Bell to start the second half of Game 3, and Bell responded by helping his team outscore the Blazers by eight points in the fourth.

The first half saw offensive explosions by both teams, as the Warriors and Blazers scored 62 and 69 points respectively. They both finished shooting north of 56% from the floor. Curry carried his squad with 25 points and five three pointers on seven attempts.

After drawing a shooting foul on Zach Collins to begin the fourth, Curry missed his first free throw. That miss broke his streak of 81 straight made free throws without a miss in the fourth quarter of playoffs. The streak lasted nearly four years and was the longest in NBA history.

He cut a nine-point deficit to four when he stole a Lillard pass with 10 seconds left, and the Blazers holding for the last shot. He drew a clear-path foul on Lillard, sank both free throws, and then punctuated it with a deep three pointer off the dribble.

For the Blazers, Meyers Leonard stepped up for the second game in a row, scoring a career-high 25 first-half points, matching Curry’s 3-pointers with five of his own. Leonard, who fell to fourth in the team’s depth chart after the midseason acquisition of Enes Kanter, was the most unlikely of heroes to swing a Western Conference Finals game. Twenty-six times this year, he failed to crack the rotation and received a DNP. Leonard is tied with Lillard for the longest-tenured Blazer and received MVP chants from a sold-out Moda Center crowd.

The Warriors now have nine days of rest before the NBA Finals. They will play the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.