Warriors struggle against Nets without Draymond Green

The excitement of a new NBA season quickly turned to frustration for the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, as the new-look Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 125-99 win at Barclays Center.

Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while former Warrior Kevin Durant added 20 points and five rebounds. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 20 points and 10 assists, but only shot 7-for-21 from the field, including 2-for-10 from three-point range.

The Warriors were without three-time All-Star Draymond Green, who is recovering from a muscle strain in his right foot — Eric Paschall started in his place and struggled, finishing with just six points and one rebound.

Rookie center James Wiseman was the one bright spot for Golden State, notching 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting and six rebounds in his NBA debut. The number two overall pick started at center and played 24 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins couldn’t find his scoring touch, shooting just 4-of-16 from the field for 13 points. Kelly Oubre wasn’t any better in his Warriors debut, finishing with six points on 3-of-14 shooting.

As a team, Golden State shot a miserable 37.4 percent from the field, including 10-for-33 on three-pointers. The Nets finished at 45.7 percent from the field and connected on 15 of their 35 three-point attempts.

Brooklyn jumped all over Golden State right from the opening tip, using an early 21-5 run to sprint to a 23-9 lead. The Nets led by as many as 21 points in the first half and took a 63-45 lead into halftime.

Brooklyn kept pouring it on in the second half, opening the third quarter on a 17-4 run to extend the lead to 80-49. They led by as many as 38 points in the fourth quarter, ultimately winning by 26.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Warriors, who next travel to Milwaukee to face two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on Friday. Without a significantly better performance, Golden State is staring at an 0-2 start to the season.

