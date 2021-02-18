Warriors’ Stephen Curry named All-Star starter for seventh time

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Currey (30)drives to the basket against the Miami Heat in the 2nd quarter at Chase Center on February 17, 2021 in San Francisco, California.(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Stephen Curry had his All-Star streak snapped last season due to injury. Healthy once more, the superstar Warriors guard is back in familiar territory.

Curry was named an All-Star starter for the seventh time in eight seasons Thursday. Curry finished second among Western Conference players in All-Star voting. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers edged Curry out to be named captain for the March 7 game at Atlanta.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks are the other starters from the West. Former Warriors star Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets was the East’s top vote-getter. Other starters from the East are Reigning two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, Kyrie Irving of the Nets, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

James and Durant will pick teams in the NBA All-Star Draft.

Curry, who played just five games last season due to a broken left hand, is averaging 30 points per game — only behind Beal’s 32.8 — entering Friday’s road game against the Orlando Magic. The 30-year-old is shooting 49.2 percent overall, including 42.5 percent from 3-point range. He leads the NBA with 145 3-pointers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there originally wasn’t going to be an All-Star Game this season, but the NBA — against the wishes of several star players — decided to go ahead with the game. There will also be the traditional dunk contest, 3-point challenge and skills challenge that will be held the same day as the All-Star Game instead of the night before.

