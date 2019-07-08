Warriors sign wing Alex Burks to one-year deal

The Golden State Warriors have signed former Atlanta Hawks guard Alec Burks to a one-year deal. The Athletic was the first to report the news.

Burks had initially committed to sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but after guard Paul George was shipped to the Los Angeles Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard, he was allowed to reconsider.

Faced with a $139 million limit on salary after the sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn and brought D’Angelo Russell to Golden State, the Warriors had limited resources to commit to their bench, and Burks provides quality depth.

Burks, along with Glenn Robinson III and Alfonzo McKinnie, will shore up the wing as Golden State awaits Klay Thompson’s return from an ACL injury.

Burks — who turns 28 this month — is an advanced ball handler who can finish at the rim and defend multiple positions. As the league trends more towards positionless small ball, the 6-foot-6 shooting guard has shifted to more of a small forward role.

Burks isn’t incredibly efficient, but can score at all three levels. He shot 36 percent from 3-point range last year and shot as well as 40% from distance during the 2015-16 season.

Burks spent the first seven years of his career with the Utah Jazz. He started last season with Cleveland, averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 34 games before he was traded in February to the Kings as part of a three-team deal. He struggled to crack the Kings’ rotation, and played in just 13 games, averaging 9.8 minutes.

With Burks’ addition, the Warriors roster is now at 14 players, though it’s likely Golden State waives guard Shaun Livingston before his contract becomes guaranteed on July 10.