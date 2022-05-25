Warriors routed on a tragic Tuesday in Texas

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts on the sideline during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas on Tuesday. The Warriors lost Game 4 119-109. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Maybe it was the torrential lightning storm that plowed through Texas on Tuesday night, springing a leak in the roof and delaying the start of the second half. Maybe it was Steve Kerr’s pregame explosion, in which the Warriors’ coach grew visibly upset about the never-ending gun violence plaguing America. Maybe it was simply the law of averages, which predicates you can’t win ’em all.

Actually, it was a lot simpler than all of that. Dallas hit a remarkable percentage of three-pointers Tuesday night, blowing Golden State off the American Airlines Center court for most of the game, before holding on against second-stringers to prevail 119-109. The Mavericks shot 47% from beyond the arc, while the Warriors hit on only 35%. That pretty much sums it up, from a basketball perspective. The rout sends both teams back to San Francisco for the next installment of the Western Conference Finals, Game 5 at Chase Center on Thursday night (6 p.m., TNT, 95.7).

But there was a lot more going on in Texas on this night. A horrific elementary school shooting had left at least 21 dead, mostly elementary-age children. Kerr blew his top before the game, pointing a finger at our ineffective Senate. It was clearly on the mind of the Warriors. And Steph Curry confirmed as much after the loss.

“I appreciate his leadership,” said Curry, referring to his coach’s passion and anger over gun control. “It was on everyone’s mind coming into the game. It’s kind of hard to stay focused on going out and playing basketball knowing what happened in this state. I got kids. Send them to school every day and drop them off. You feel for the parents going through what they’re going through. I can’t imagine. Every word (Kerr) said was powerful and meaningful. I accept that challenge to use my voice and platform to try and make change. He’s been doing that every since I’ve known him.”

Is that why the Warriors lost? No. The Mavericks were dealing with the same horror. And both teams took the floor and played like pros.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry goes for a layup against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals in Dallas on Tuesday. Doncic and the Mavericks proved too much for the Warriors on Tuesday. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Dallas is a team that lives and dies by the three-pointer. And they shot poorly for the first three games of the series, allowing Golden State to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. But, as they say, shooters gonna shoot and sooner or later they’re going to start to drop. That was the case, and then some, in Game 4.

“They were moving the ball really well tonight,” said the Warriors’ Jordan Poole, who finished the game with 14 points. “Once they got a rhythm going, it was hard to stop.”

Two relative non-factors in the series so far led the long-distance charge for the Mavericks, Dorian Finney-Smith (4-for-7 from three, 23 points) and Reggie Bullock (6-for-10, 18 points) finally stepped up to help out Dallas superstar Luka Dončić (game-high 30 pts., 14 rebounds, 9 assists), Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie carry the load. With five actual contributors on the floors, the Mavericks looked like a different team.

As for the Warriors, Steph Curry managed a meager 20 points before getting yanked with all the rest of the starters by the start of the fourth quarter. At that point, Golden State trailed Dallas by 99-70. Curry came back in with Klay Thompson after the subs made a game of it, but it wasn’t enough. The whole team may as well have showed up at the arena in Fort Worth. Couldn’t have been any worse. Most everyone played horribly. It’s not really worth discussing specifics.

This is the NBA. No momentum. No logic, at times. Just look at the Eastern Conference Finals. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are tied 2-2, which would make you think it’s been a hard-fought battle. Nope. The games have been largely blowouts with as much drama as a Republican candidate in San Francisco.

But what did you expect? Most fans were hoping Golden State would close this out Tuesday, giving the team a full week of rest before the start of the Finals next Thursday. The coaching staff kept telling us they had to stay focused, not taking a very talented Dallas team for granted. Neither of those things happened. And the Mavs took advantage.

Despite the dark cloud hovering over this game, Curry sounded confident about Thursday night in San Francisco.

“Tonight was almost like an ego game. Like they had nothing to lose,” said Curry. “That’s where the avalanche starts. You tip your hat to them because they made a lot of shots. We gave them easy looks. They made us pay. To close them out, we need to strap up on defense to slow them down.”

“Playoffs are fun. It’s a game of adjustments. We have 48 hours to get prepared and come out with a level of focus.”

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga scored 17 points and came up big during a fourth quarter run that almost put the Warriors back in the game. (Christopher Victorio/Special to The Examiner)

Perhaps Dub Nation will get to see their guys clinch a return to the Finals at Chase Center, in front of a raucous home crowd. One can only hope. A second loss in Game 5 would raise the Bay Area’s collective blood pressure an unnecessary amount. Nobody wants to fly back to Texas, so one would imagine Golden State recalibrates its focus and gets it done quickly.

Perhaps Kerr had the best perspective on the night. Some 21 people were killed in yet another mass shooting near San Antonio on Tuesday, a vast majority of them elementary school children. It was the umpteenth senseless massacre in a nation that refuses to address this travesty.

“Basketball questions don’t matter. Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed 400 miles from here, and a teacher,” said Kerr, who spoke before the death toll numbers were confirmed to be higher. “In the last 10 days, we’ve had elderly Black people killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, we’ve had Asian churchgoers killed in Southern California, now we have children murdered at school.

“When are we going to do something?” he shouted. “I’m tired.”

So, yeah. The Warriors lost a basketball game in Dallas. It might take them a little longer to advance to the NBA Finals. But does any of it matter, considering? Perhaps the Warriors understood that better than most on a rainy, tragic Tuesday in Texas.

The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic, explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter here. And follow him on Twitter @alsaracevic.